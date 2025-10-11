Curves Ahead: Cardi B Partners with HSIA to Declare a New Era in Lingerie Design

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grammy-winning rapper and style icon Cardi B has never been one to stay silent—especially when it comes to advocating for women with curves. Known for her unapologetic confidence and show-stopping red carpet looks, Cardi voiced a sentiment that resonates with countless women around the world. In an early interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “There are so many obstacles against us,” she said. “For example, this body is not meant for a size 2. I’m very hips, ass, and that’s me.”

That raw honesty has become a rallying cry—and lingerie brand HSIA is answering the call.

(Cardi B speaks on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Dec. 7, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, FILE)

With over two decades of experience in crafting undergarments for women with fuller busts, HSIA has built its reputation around one principle: every curve deserves comfort. Now, in collaboration with Cardi B, HSIA is launching its most anticipated product yet—the Enchante Unlined Lace Underwire Bra, tailored specifically for C+ cup sizes.

Where traditional bras often flatten, pinch, or force women to conform to a narrow sizing standard, the Enchante bra does the opposite. Every detail—from the softly padded hook-and-eye closure and the adaptive underwire, to the breathable lace and broad, cushioned straps—is engineered to celebrate, not constrain, natural shape. The result? A bra that doesn’t just fit—it empowers.

“The Enchante bra is not just about support—it’s about liberation,” a spokesperson for HSIA said. “We’re done with outdated beauty standards that exclude real bodies. This design is the result of rigorous testing with real women, in real life.”

Each Enchante bra undergoes months of wear trials on a wide range of body types. No algorithm or generic fit chart dictates its form; instead, feedback from diverse testers shapes every stitch, strap, and seam. It’s functional design infused with emotional relevance—a bra that works hard, while making women feel seen.

HSIA ’s partnership with Cardi B wasn’t born out of trend-chasing. It was a shared mission. As the spokesperson explained, “Cardi is fearless about owning her body and her voice. She represents exactly the kind of bold, unapologetic energy that defines our community. She doesn’t shrink herself—and neither should our customers.”

In behind-the-scenes footage from the campaign, Cardi echoed this ethos: “Working with HSIA feels like a moment,” she said. “It’s about time somebody made something that works for this body—and still makes me feel sexy.”

The campaign, launching this week across TikTok and Instagram, includes an intimate film featuring Cardi B as both muse and narrator. Viewers get a look at the Enchante bra in motion, paired with Cardi’s reflections on fashion, self-worth, and why lingerie is the foundation of how a woman shows up in the world.

