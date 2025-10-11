Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surges 250% as It Surpasses 750M Tokens Sold and Gains Over 16,800 Investors

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market dominated by large-cap tokens and established narratives, a new DeFi protocol is quickly carving out a name for itself. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), built on Ethereum, has seen rapid momentum in 2025 — both in its structured presale and investor participation. The project’s combination of utility-driven tokenomics and clear fundraising milestones has positioned it as one of the most closely watched DeFi launches of the year.





Structured Presale With Predictable Upside

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) launched its presale in early 2025 with Phase 1 priced at $0.01. Mutuum Finance has designed its presale in clearly defined stages, with approximately 20% price increases per phase. This structure rewards early participants while maintaining transparency and creating urgency for newcomers.

The results have been striking. After completing five phases, MUTM now is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a 250% token appreciation for the earliest participants. Phase 6 is already more than halfway sold, with Phase 7 priced at $0.04 and the official listing price fixed at $0.06. This means early buyers at $0.01 could see up to 600% appreciation by launch, while those entering during Phase 6 still have the potential to nearly double their token value.

To date, over $17 million has been raised, more than 740 million tokens have been allocated, and the community has expanded to 16,800 holders. This broad base of participants helps reduce concentration risk at launch, avoiding scenarios where a few wallets dominate supply.

Transparency and Community Engagement

Mutuum Finance has built strong investor confidence through its transparency measures during the presale. A live dashboard allows participants to track their allocations, token balances, and potential ROI in real time. Additionally, a Top 50 leaderboard highlights major contributors and will reward them with bonus token allocations upon listing.

To further boost participation, the team launched a $100,000 giveaway, awarding 10 winners $10,000 in MUTM tokens each, a move that has driven community engagement while spreading awareness to new audiences. This blend of gamification, real-time data visibility, and financial incentives has been instrumental in growing the protocol’s investor base quickly and organically.

Development Roadmap in Parallel With Fundraising

Mutuum Finance isn’t relying on fundraising alone. According to a recent team statement on X (formerly Twitter), development of the lending and borrowing protocol is well underway, with V1 scheduled for Sepolia Testnet deployment in Q4 2025.

The first version will feature core components essential for a functional lending and borrowing protocol, including a Liquidity Pool to support asset supply and borrowing, mtTokens as interest-bearing deposit receipts, a Debt Token system to track borrowing positions, and a Liquidator Bot to help maintain solvency across markets.

The initial supported assets will be ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral. This alignment between fundraising and tangible product milestones is a major confidence signal to early backers, showing that the team is executing toward launch, not just raising capital.

Security, Audit, and Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance has placed a strong emphasis on security well before launch. The protocol has successfully completed a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score, which signals a robust smart contract architecture and adherence to industry standards. This early audit provides prospective investors and future users with added confidence that the protocol’s core mechanics have undergone thorough third-party scrutiny.

Beyond the audit, the team has implemented a $50,000 bug bounty program, structured across multiple reward tiers to incentivize white-hat developers to identify and report vulnerabilities before mainnet deployment. This proactive approach encourages continuous external testing and strengthens the overall resilience of the platform. By combining independent auditing with community-driven security measures, Mutuum Finance is building a trust foundation that many early-stage DeFi protocols often overlook.

Final Thoughts

Looking ahead, the project’s plans to deploy a layered oracle system and launch a native overcollateralized stablecoin further reinforce its long-term potential. The oracle design will combine Chainlink feeds, fallback sources, aggregated pricing, and DEX time-weighted averages to ensure accurate and manipulation-resistant valuations, an essential feature for maintaining lending market integrity. Meanwhile, the introduction of a native stablecoin is set to provide an internal unit of account, deepen on-platform liquidity, and reduce reliance on external stable assets like USDT, making the ecosystem more self-sustaining.

Mutuum Finance is emerging as one of 2025’s most notable DeFi crypto presales, not because of grand promises, but due to data-backed growth and strategic execution. With over $17.1 million in funding, a well-defined roadmap, and thousands of participants already onboard, MUTM is positioning itself strongly ahead of its expected token launch at $0.06.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.