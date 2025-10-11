Sunrise, FL, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itzhak “Itchko” Ezratti, founder and chairman of GL Homes, has long been recognized as a leader in Florida’s homebuilding industry. Beyond building some of the state’s most sought-after communities, Ezratti has dedicated his career to ensuring that success is measured not only in homes constructed, but in lives improved through philanthropy and community engagement.

Under Ezratti’s leadership, GL Homes has become known for its commitment to giving back. Through longstanding partnerships with nonprofit organizations across Florida, Itchko Ezratti has helped address some of the region’s most pressing challenges, including hunger, housing, and education.

His philanthropic vision has positioned him among Florida’s respected philanthropy leaders, shaping stronger, healthier communities throughout South Florida and beyond.

One of the company’s most impactful initiatives has been its partnership with Feeding South Florida and other hunger-relief organizations. With food insecurity affecting more than one million Floridians, Ezratti and GL Homes have consistently contributed resources and volunteer support to help ensure that families in need have access to nutritious meals. These efforts have brought tangible relief to children, seniors, and working parents across the region.

Itchko Ezratti has also made housing stability a priority through support for Habitat for Humanity and similar initiatives. Recognizing that safe, affordable housing is a foundation for opportunity, Ezratti has directed philanthropic contributions that help families achieve long-term stability.

These programs extend the reach of GL Homes beyond its own communities, offering second chances and new beginnings for families facing hardship.

Education and youth development remain another central focus of Ezratti’s philanthropic work. Through GL Homes Philanthropy, he has supported schools and youth-oriented nonprofits across Florida.

These investments provide children with vital resources, safe spaces for learning, and mentorship opportunities that prepare them to become the next generation of leaders. By prioritizing education, Ezratti underscores his belief that strong communities are built by empowering young people to thrive.

Ezratti’s approach to philanthropy goes beyond financial contributions. He has fostered a culture of giving within GL Homes, encouraging employees to volunteer and engage directly with the communities they help serve. This hands-on involvement has amplified the company’s impact, turning philanthropy into a shared mission rather than a corporate obligation.

Today, Itchko Ezratti’s legacy is seen not only in the quality of GL Homes communities, but in the lives touched through his philanthropic leadership. By weaving generosity into the company’s foundation, Itchko Ezratti has created a model that blends business success with community responsibility. His efforts continue to shape Florida’s philanthropic landscape, ensuring that GL Homes remains a trusted partner in addressing critical needs across the state.

As Ezratti’s vision is carried forward by the next generation of leadership at GL Homes, his philosophy of integrity, responsibility, and service will continue to define the company’s impact.

Through philanthropy and community engagement, Itchko Ezratti has demonstrated that true leadership is measured not just in accomplishments, but in the difference made for families and communities across Florida.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is one of the most successful homebuilders in Florida, known for its thoughtfully designed communities, quality construction, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Beyond homebuilding, GL Homes is dedicated to giving back through philanthropic partnerships that support hunger relief, housing stability, education, and community development across the state.

Attachment