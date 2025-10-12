Global Times: 15 years after quake, Yushu forges new reality featuring better community, ecology, and modern lifestyles

Beijing, China, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the golden embrace of the autumn season, visitors to the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, are met with the unfolding panorama of a transformed scene that stands as a testament to renewal.



Situated in the Sanjiangyuan region, Yushu often referred to as the "Three-river-source area." The three rivers involved in the local area refer to the Yangtze, Yellow as well as Lancang, or Mekong rivers. Yushu is perched at an average altitude of some 4,200 meters, hence the locals speak of "ascending to Yushu" when traveling to the prefecture.



As the car rolls into the urban heart of the local area, the Yushu Earthquake Memorial Hall comes into view. Outside the venue, a major road is named the avenue of "Gan'en," or "Gratitude" in Chinese. Beside it, a stone monument bears the inscription of "New era, New Yushu, New life."



Stepping inside the museum, visitors would encounter a chalkboard that was originally used at tent schools. Such tent schools were set up for local students after the earthquake that struck the region in 2010. Upon the chalkboard, the writing on it is clearly visible, reading: "I love this land with a deep and abiding passion."



Soon after the earthquake, then Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping came to Yushu. He encouraged all sectors of society, saying that out of this earthquake will come great change. With people's unwavering determination, the full support of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the support of people nationwide, we will rebuild our homes with our own hands. A new "Yushu" is certain to rise again.



Hopes fulfilled



Farther down the Gratitude Avenue is Yushu's Hongqi (Red Flag) Primary School. On June 1, 2010, Xi visited the school among the ruins caused by the earthquake, where children were sketching their visions of the new school and new Yushu on white paper. Looking at the drawings, he pleasantly signed his name on them.



In the new era, the blueprinted Hongqi Primary School that were once depicted in children's drawings now stands as the reality. Within in it, people can find new facilities such as multimedia classroom where local students are sharing class with students in Beijing via remote learning platform.



Fifteen years after the earthquake, Beijing alone has cumulatively invested 270 million yuan ($38 million) in aiding Yushu's education. Now, the consolidation rate of the local's nine-year compulsory education has increased to 97.05 percent, and the coverage rate of Yushu's multimedia classrooms has reached 99.2 percent. This is the reason why the local would say: "With ecological relocation and compulsory education, even the little shepherds have all entered the classrooms!"



In 2018, 600 impoverished herder and farmer households from eight townships across the Sanjiangyuan region were relocated to the Yirige Community, so cherished that it is locally dubbed the "Community of Happiness." Thanks to the local's post-disaster reconstruction and targeted poverty alleviation efforts, all six of Yushu's deeply impoverished counties and 104 of its deeply impoverished villages are now heading to prosperity.



China's poverty alleviation efforts and achievements have been seamlessly transitioned into a drive for rural revitalization. Such efforts have made examples like the "Community of Happiness" appeared to not be a singular case, but a common one.



Turning around the mountain, there is another "happy" village that is called the Ganda village. In pursuit of sustainable local development, the cooperative in the village spearheaded the conversion of sheep pens into a supermarket, which generated an income of 330,000 yuan in its first year. The supermarket offers affordable, high-quality products such as potato starch noodles and more. Such items that meet the daily needs of local farmers and herders while also gaining popularity among urban residents.



Paths to prosperity



Coexisting with the headwaters of the three rivers, the people of Yushu are unlocking the potential of their local ecology while steadfastly practicing its protection. At the Longbao Nature Reserve, Song Rende, known as the "Yak Doctor," is busy for works.



Song is 59 years old. He holds a doctorate in animal husbandry, and has shared his expertise with over 8,300 local herders in Yushu.



He is not alone in his mission. His wife and their daughter have all been following Song's lead to dedicate themselves day after day to safeguarding the local's ecology.



Song said that so far, the vegetation coverage in Yushu now exceeds 67.4 percent, the yak fattening cycle has been shortened by over three years, and the average profit per yak has increased by 1,228 yuan.



"Reducing herd sizes, increasing incomes, and makes the business thrive - it all hinges on green development and empowerment through technology!" said Song.



The seat of Yushu city's local government is Jiegu Town, also known as Gyêgu in the Tibetan language. It means "distribution center." True to its name, it attracts not only local residents, but also new Yushu citizens like Sun Weijuan. Every summer, she brings crystals from her hometown of Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, to sell here. And each winter, she takes local Yushu specialties back with her.



Today's Yushu is modern and inclusive. With a population of over 110,000, the city is now a home to more than 50 cafés. Under the local policies to support cultural and tourism, young people are increasingly embracing entrepreneurship in Yushu. The rise of coffee shops and innovative local foods, such as pizza topped with Ginseng fruit were seamlessly weaved into the traditional lifestyle.



Beyond new lifestyles, local folk museums are attracting visitors while showcasing the Yushu people's deep confidence in their cultural heritage. Yushu's three local bridges of the "Bridge of Happiness," "Bridge of Life," and "Bridge of advancement" are all witnessing the area's remarkable renewal. Beneath them, river continues moving. Behold, a "new Yushu" stands resilient, its brightest days are yet to come.



Source: Global Times:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing





