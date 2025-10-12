Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Records New Token Appreciation With More Than $17M Raised

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market where many token launches rely on brief bursts of speculative hype, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is taking a more disciplined path. The Ethereum-based DeFi project has surpassed $17 million in funding, reflecting accelerating investor interest as it combines a clear token pricing model with visible development progress. With Phase 6 of the presale more than 60% sold out, attention is now turning to the next price step, which will coincide with the project’s upcoming testnet rollout and eventual mainnet launch.

A Utility-Driven Protocol With Dual Lending Markets

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built to create efficient on-chain credit markets where token value is tied directly to platform usage rather than speculation. Its architecture revolves around a dual lending model that blends two complementary mechanisms.

The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model powers mainstream lending activity. Users can supply assets such as ETH and USDT into shared liquidity pools and receive mtTokens at a 1:1 ratio. These mtTokens automatically accrue yield generated by borrowers, functioning similarly to aTokens during Aave’s early growth. For example, a $10,000 ETH deposit could potentially earn an average annual yield of around 15%, generating passive income while the user retains ownership of their assets.

On the borrowing side, users can select variable or stable interest rates. Variable rates adjust dynamically with pool utilization, remaining low under moderate demand but increasing sharply as usage approaches 90% to attract new deposits and balance liquidity. Stable rates provide predictable repayment terms, though they can be rebalanced if they diverge too far from market conditions.

Collateral management relies on clear Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios and liquidation thresholds to maintain solvency. Stable assets like ETH and USDT typically support LTVs up to 75%, with liquidation thresholds around 80%, while more volatile tokens have stricter limits to mitigate risk. This layered approach gives both lenders and borrowers flexibility within a secure framework.

Transparent Presale Structure and Expanding Community Tools

Mutuum Finance’s presale model has played a central role in its steady rise. Each stage offers a fixed number of tokens at a set price. Once sold out, the next stage begins at roughly 20% higher, rewarding early buyers and creating a transparent price progression.

The token launched at $0.01 in Phase 1 and now sits at $0.035 in Phase 6, a 250% increase for early participants. With Phase 7 set to raise the price to $0.04 and the final listing price locked at $0.06, investors have a clear view of potential upside as the sale progresses.

To date, the presale has raised more than $17 million, allocated over 750 million tokens, and attracted 16,800+ investors. A real-time dashboard allows participants to connect wallets, track purchases, and calculate projected returns. A Top 50 leaderboard highlights major contributors, rewarding them with bonus MUTM at launch and adding a competitive edge to participation. These tools reinforce transparency while keeping engagement high as later stages approach.

Development Roadmap and Community Initiatives

Mutuum Finance is pairing strong fundraising momentum with clear development milestones. According to a recent team update on X, Version 1 (V1) of the protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This rollout will include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, a liquidator bot, and initial support for ETH and USDT. Unlike many presales that raise capital long before delivering a product, Mutuum Finance is aligning its technical development with its fundraising timeline, building investor confidence that utility will be available shortly after listing.

Community engagement has also been a major pillar of the rollout. A $100,000 giveaway will reward ten participants with $10,000 worth of MUTM each. Together with the leaderboard and transparency tools, these initiatives are helping build momentum as the presale enters its final stages.

Long-Term Growth Drivers and Phase 6 Acceleration

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance’s roadmap features several key growth catalysts. The team plans to launch an overcollateralized stablecoin, designed to deepen platform liquidity and provide a native unit of account, an approach that helped MakerDAO scale early on. Layer-2 expansion is also planned to lower transaction fees and broaden the protocol’s reach, enabling higher throughput and lower costs for users.

As these milestones draw closer, Phase 6 is rapidly approaching sell-out. Historically, well-structured presales with active development see demand accelerate in later stages as buyers move to secure lower entry prices ahead of listings. With 61% of Phase 6 completed and a price increase to $0.04 on the horizon, Mutuum Finance is entering a pivotal stage that will shape its trajectory into 2026.

