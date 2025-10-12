The Plastic Surgery Foundation Appoints Babak J. Mehrara, MD, as New President

New Orleans, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babak J. Mehrara, MD, has been named president of The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF), an organization that supports the research and international activities of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). He officially assumed his role Oct. 12, 2025, at Plastic Surgery The Meeting, the Society's annual scientific conference, held this year in New Orleans. He will complete his presidential term on Oct. 18, 2026.

“It’s an honor to lead The PSF, and I look forward to building on its legacy of excellence in plastic surgery research and innovation,” said Dr. Mehrara. “I am deeply committed to the advancement of scientific discovery and supporting the work of residents, early-career researchers and emerging innovators. Throughout my presidency, I will champion new ways to strengthen and expand The Foundation’s mission of research and education.”

An internationally recognized leader in oncologic reconstruction, Dr. Mehrara brings a valuable blend of clinical and scientific expertise to his new role. He is dedicated to providing advanced reconstructive care for cancer patients while furthering research and education through peer-reviewed studies and speaking engagements.

Dr. Mehrara serves as Chief of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), where he also holds the Peter G. Cordeiro Endowed Chair in the Department of Surgery.

As a noted expert in surgical and nonsurgical treatment of cancer-related lymphedema, Dr. Mehrara shares his knowledge with future physicians as Professor of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College, where he holds a joint academic appointment. At MSK, he directs the National Institutes of Health-funded Lymphatic Biology Laboratory, leading innovative research into lymphatic diseases and the development of meaningful clinical advances. He has authored more than 400 peer-reviewed publications, further reflecting his devotion to advancing surgical innovation.

During his term as president, Dr. Mehrara will play a key role in shaping the direction of The PSF by supporting its evolving goals to drive high-impact research and build partnerships that expand access to safe, effective and affordable plastic surgery care.

About The PSF

The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF), founded in 1948, supports research, international volunteer programs and visiting professor programs. The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life of patients through research and development. The PSF accomplishes its mission by providing invaluable support to the research of plastic surgery sciences through a variety of grant programs. The PSF works in concert with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians who have been certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

