Viomi Launches New Brand Campaign and U.S. Debut of AI Water Purifier MASTER Series M1

Foshan, China, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (“Viomi” or the “Company”), a leading innovator of home water solutions in China, today announced two major strategic initiatives.Viomi unveiled a brand elevation campaign featuring a renowned celebrity spokesperson and an Olympic champion. Concurrently, the Company is strengthening its U.S. market presence with the U.S. debut of its first AI alkaline mineral water purifier, MASTER M1, now available on Amazon. Leveraging AI technology to replicate pure mineralization, the device delivers clean, mineral-rich water to households across the United States.

Brand Strategy Elevated with New Celebrity Partnerships in China

In China, Viomi has named renowned Chinese actress Shengyi Huang as its new national brand spokesperson. Known for her elegant and healthy image, Ms. Huang will embody Viomi’s “AI for Better water” brand philosophy, promoting healthier hydration habits and connecting with a new generation of consumers.

Furthering its brand-building efforts, Viomi also welcomed Olympic diving champion Liang Tian as a brand partner. Mr. Tian, accompanied by Guoxiang Li, General Manager of JD.com Home Appliances, toured Viomi’s RMB 1 billion Water Purifier Gigafactory – one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in the world. Impressed by the facility’s cutting-edge automation, intelligent production processes, and full traceability system, Mr. Tian commended Viomi’s deep commitment to technology and quality.

During his visit, Mr. Tian sampled tea brewed with water from Viomi’s Kunlun 4 Pro AI alkaline mineral water purifier, noting its superior clarity and aroma. The experience highlighted how the mild alkaline, mineralized water enhances the taste of beverages, reinforcing consumer confidence in Viomi’s innovation capability and product excellence.

MASTER M1 Launches on Amazon U.S. for US$899

Marking a key milestone in its global strategy, Viomi has officially launched the MASTER M1 AI alkaline mineral water purifier on Amazon U.S. This move brings a premium, AI-powered drinking water solution to American households, making advanced water purification technology more accessible.

Key Features of MASTER Series M1:

Pure, pH+ Alkaline Mineral Water: Replicates natural spring water by enriching it with essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, strontium, and metasilicic acid for a balanced taste. It meets the human body’s demand for multiple minerals and is closer to pure mineral water.

Precision 9-Stage RO Filtration: Removes 99% of harmful contaminants down to 0.0001 micron, ensuring exceptionally clean and safe water.

AI-Powered Smart Faucet: A touch-screen display provides real-time data on water quality (TDS), water volume, and filter status for a seamless, intelligent experience.

Cost-Effective, Low-Maintenance Design: The long-life filter lasts up to 4 years and is designed for simple, tool-free DIY replacement, reducing cost and maintenance hassle.

Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder and CEO of Viomi, commented, “The launch of the MASTER M1 on Amazon U.S. demonstrates our commitment to ‘AI for Better water.’ With our ongoing R&D breakthroughs, we are advancing our ‘Global Water’ strategy and brand empowerment, raising awareness of healthy drinking water worldwide. Following strong revenue and operating profit growth in the first half of this year, we will continue to lead innovation in water purification, deliver impactful new products, and maintain our leadership in the global healthy drinking water market.”

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.viomi.com .

Media Contact:

Claire Ji

E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn