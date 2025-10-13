Outscraper Introduces Google Maps Scraper to Streamline Lead Generation and Market Research

Anchorage, AK, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outscraper, a leading provider of public web data solutions, today announced the release of its advanced Google Maps Scraper tool. The platform is designed to help businesses, researchers, and marketers access structured, publicly available data from Google Maps in a scalable and efficient way.

The Google Maps Scraper enables users to collect details about businesses worldwide, including names, addresses, websites, phone numbers, ratings, categories, and other publicly listed information. By offering customizable search filters such as location and category, the tool provides a practical solution for building structured datasets without the need for manual research.

The tool is available through a cloud-based interface and API, allowing professionals to export data instantly or integrate results into existing workflows. Common use cases include regional market research, business directory building, lead generation, and competitor analysis.

Key features of Outscraper’s Google Maps Scraper include:

Geo-targeted search: Collect business listings from any city, state, region, or country

Category and keyword filters: Narrow searches to specific industries or business types.

Verified public data access: Gather details such as contact information, business ratings, and websites.

API integration: Automate and scale data collection within internal systems.

Export-ready datasets: Download results in structured formats for immediate use.

The platform is designed with compliance in mind, focusing exclusively on publicly available business information. By removing the need for time-intensive manual data gathering, the tool allows businesses to dedicate more resources to strategy, outreach, and analysis.

The Google Maps Scraper is now live and available globally. For more information, visit Outscraper website.

About Outscraper

Outscraper is a technology company that specializes in public web data tools and APIs. Its solutions are trusted worldwide for applications in lead generation, market intelligence, and research. With a focus on scalability, compliance, and usability, Outscraper helps businesses and organizations access reliable structured data for informed decision-making.



Media Contact:

Name: Press Contact

Email: support@outscraper.com

Phone number: +1 628 465 2800

Organization: Outscraper, Inc.

Attachment