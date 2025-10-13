Roche data at ESMO 2025 showcase advances in science and cancer care across multiple tumour types

Basel, 13 October 2025 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it will present more than 30 abstracts across more than 10 cancer types at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, held 17-21 October 2025 in Berlin, Germany. The data underscore Roche’s commitment to deliver transformative medicines for some of the most challenging cancer types, including breast cancers, lung cancers, gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers.

Key presentations include:

Giredestrant: Primary results from the phase III evERA Breast Cancer study, the first positive head-to-head phase III trial investigating a selective oestrogen receptor (ER) degrader-containing regimen versus a standard of care combination in the post-cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor setting for people with ER-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. 1,2 The study met both co-primary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival in both the intention-to-treat and ESR1 -mutated populations. 3 Data will be presented as a late-breaking oral abstract.

The study met both co-primary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival in both the intention-to-treat and -mutated populations. Data will be presented as a late-breaking oral abstract. Tecentriq: Results from the IMvigor011 trial, the first global phase III study pioneering a circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA)-guided approach to post-surgery treatment in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). 4 Topline results show that people who had detectable ctDNA and were treated with Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) had statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival (OS). 5 Data will be presented as part of the Presidential Symposium.

Topline results show that people who had detectable ctDNA and were treated with Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) had statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival (OS). Data will be presented as part of the Presidential Symposium. Alecensa: Final OS data from the pivotal ALEX study of Alecensa® (alectinib). 6 Alecensa is an established first-line treatment and a standard of care for people with advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). 7-9 Data will be presented as a late-breaking oral abstract and published simultaneously in the Annals of Oncology .

Alecensa is an established first-line treatment and a standard of care for people with advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Data will be presented as a late-breaking oral abstract and published simultaneously in the . Alecensa: Updated results from the phase III ALINA study, reinforcing the role of adjuvant Alecensa as the standard of care for patients with resected ALK-positive NSCLC.10 After a median follow-up of approximately four years, Alecensa DFS data compared with chemotherapy will be presented.10

Overview of key presentations featuring Roche medicines:

Medicine Abstract title Abstract number/presentation details Breast cancer Giredestrant Giredestrant (GIRE), an oral selective oestrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and degrader, + everolimus (E) in patients (pts) with ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer (ER+, HER2– aBC) previously treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor (i): Primary results of the phase III evERA BC trial #LBA16 late-breaking oral



Proffered paper session 1: Breast cancer, metastatic



Saturday 18 October 2025



10:15-10:25 CEST Preoperative window-of-opportunity study with giredestrant or tamoxifen (tam) in premenopausal women with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) and Ki67≥10% early breast cancer (EBC): the EMPRESS study (IIS: MEDSIR)* #294MO mini oral



Mini oral session: Breast cancer, early stage



Sunday 19 October 2025



10:50-10:55 CEST Giredestrant plus Itovebi™ (inavolisib) Interim analysis of giredestrant (GIRE) + inavolisib (INAVO) in MORPHEUS breast cancer (BC): A phase Ib/II study of GIRE treatment (rx) combinations in patients (pts) with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), HER2-negative, locally advanced/metastatic BC (LA/mBC) #508P poster



Poster session: Breast cancer, metastatic



Monday 20 October 2025



12:00-17:30 CEST Itovebi™ phase I/Ib trial of inavolisib (INAVO) + pertuzumab (P) + trastuzumab (H) for

PIK3CA-mutated (mut), HER2-positive advanced breast cancer (HER2+ aBC) #548P poster



Poster session: Breast cancer, metastatic



Monday 20 October 2025



12:00-17:30 CEST Genitourinary cancer Tecentriq® (atezolizumab)







IMvigor011: a phase III trial of circulating tumour (ct)DNA-guided adjuvant atezolizumab vs placebo in muscle-invasive bladder cancer #LBA8 late-breaking oral



Presidential Symposium III



Monday 20 October 2025



16:30-16:42 CEST Lung cancer Alecensa® (alectinib) Final overall survival (OS) and safety analysis of the phase III ALEX study of alectinib vs crizotinib in patients with previously untreated, advanced ALK-positive (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) #LBA73 late-breaking oral



Proffered paper session: NSCLC metastatic



Friday 17 October 2025



17:06-17:16 CEST Updated results from the phase III ALINA study of adjuvant alectinib vs chemotherapy (chemo) in patients (pts) with early-stage ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) #1787MO mini oral



Mini oral session 2: Non-metastatic NSCLC



Monday 20 October 2025



14:50-14:55 CEST Tecentriq Patterns of disease progression (PD) and efficacy associated with tumour burden from

the phase III IMforte study of lurbinectedin (lurbi) + atezolizumab (atezo) as first-line (1L)

maintenance treatment (tx) in ES-SCLC #2762MO mini oral



Mini Oral session 1: Non-metastatic NSCLC



Saturday 18 October 2025



17:15-17:20 CEST Gastrointestinal cancer Tecentriq







(IIS: NCI, Alliance)**



Clinical outcome of patients (pts) with sporadic vs Lynch syndrome-related stage III colon carcinoma (CC) with deficient mismatch repair (dMMR) treated in a randomized trial of adjuvant FOLFOX alone or combined with atezolizumab (atezo; anti-PD-L1) #752P poster



Poster session: Colorectal cancer



Sunday 19 October 2025 Divarasib Single-agent divarasib experience in patients with KRAS G12C-positive pancreatic adenocarcinoma (panc), cholangiocarcinoma (cholangio), and other solid tumors #927MO mini oral



Mini oral session: Developmental therapeutics



Friday 17 October 2025



17:00-17:05 CEST

* Investigator Initiated Study (IIS). The study is sponsored by MEDSIR and supported by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

** Investigator Initiated Study (IIS). The study is sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), conducted by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology and supported by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

