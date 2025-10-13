AIM Congress Expands Globally with Inaugural China Chapter in Shanghai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organizing Committee of AIM Congress, the world’s leading investment platform, announces the launch of AIM China Chapter 2025, the first international edition of AIM Congress outside the UAE. Taking place 7–8 November 2025 at the National Exhibition & Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, it will be held alongside China International Import Expo (CIIE) under the theme “Deciphering the Intertwined Engines of Globalization: ‘From Going Out’ to ‘Going Up’.”

AIM China Chapter marks a milestone in global expansion, reinforcing its mission to foster cooperation and growth. The forum gathers leaders from government, business, and finance to discuss economies transitioning from outward expansion to upward innovation and value creation.

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress, stated:

“Hosting AIM’s first international chapter in Shanghai reflects our shared vision for deeper UAE–China collaboration and a collective commitment to building economies on the pillars of sustainability, technology, and global collaboration. AIM China Chapter will serve as a platform for strengthening our partnership, driving new opportunities in trade, opening the door to strategic investment, and promoting private-sector cooperation and knowledge sharing. It not only has the potential to bolster bilateral ties but add new resilience to the fabric of the global economy.”

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of the AIM Global Foundation, commented:

“AIM China Chapter 2025 is a milestone in our journey to connect global communities. As we co-celebrate alongside CIIE, one of the world’s most influential trade events, AIM will spotlight opportunities across advanced manufacturing, digital finance, artificial intelligence, and clean energy — sectors driving global investment.”

Aligning with the vision of UAE and China to strengthen trade, technology, and development, AIM China Chapter 2025 establishes a model of collaboration, serving as a catalyst for knowledge exchange and partnership building — reaffirming AIM Congress’s role as a trusted platform shaping investment.

UAE–China trade reached US$101.8 billion in 2024, making China the UAE’s largest trading partner and accounting for 18% of imports.

AIM Congress drives growth through investment and cooperation. Founded in the UAE, AIM explores emerging trends and shapes economic development.

Contact: info@aimcongress.com

