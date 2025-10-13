Legend Trading Secures MiCA License in Ireland and Unveils Legend FXN, A Regulated Stablecoin-To-Fiat Settlement Hub

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Trading, a global leader in digital asset financial services, today announced that it has officially been granted a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorization by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI). This milestone confirms full compliance with MiCA, one of the world’s most comprehensive digital asset regulatory frameworks.

With this license, Legend Trading will be soon authorized to provide services across all 27 EU member states, unlocking access to a market of more than 450 million people once the passporting application is completed. The approval positions Legend Trading through its authorized European entity, Legend Financial Ireland Limited, among the select few firms permitted to deliver institution-grade trading and settlement services within the European market.

Building on its MiCA license, Legend Trading is introducing Legend FXN — a stablecoin-to-fiat exchange and settlement platform for European banks, EMIs, PIs, and other institutions. Legend FXN will enable regulated institutions to securely and cost-effectively access stablecoin and euro liquidity. As the MiCA-authorized settlement layer, it provides instant exchange and reconciliation, establishing a compliant clearing infrastructure for Europe’s financial system.

MiCA: A Landmark Regulatory Framework

MiCA represents the EU’s first unified regulatory regime for crypto-assets, setting new global standards for investor protection, market transparency, and financial stability. It is already influencing regulatory approaches in the U.S., U.K., and across Asia.

Securing MiCA authorization not only enables market access but also reflects the strength of a company’s governance, compliance and risk management systems. Over the past year, Legend Trading’s European operations underwent extensive scrutiny covering capital adequacy, technical security, client asset segregation, risk management, AML/CFT measures, and corporate governance— ultimately earning approval. This achievement highlights Legend Trading Group’s commitment to transparency, security, and regulatory leadership on a global scale.

Ireland: A Strategic Gateway to Europe

Ireland has long been recognized as one of Europe’s most trusted financial hubs, hosting global banks, payment institutions, and fintech innovators. Known for its stable economy, international talent pool, and rigorous but transparent regulatory standards, Ireland offers a unique gateway to the European financial system.

Legend Trading’s successful authorization by the Central Bank of Ireland, one of the strictest and most robust regulatory authorities in the EU, underscores the company’s ability to meet world-class compliance and governance benchmarks.

Hao Chen, CEO of Legend Trading, commented:

“Securing the MiCA license from the Central Bank of Ireland marks a pivotal milestone in our global strategy. Ireland is renowned for its high regulatory standards and robust financial ecosystem, and we are honored to collaborate closely with its regulators under this new framework. This license not only strengthens our presence in Europe but also enhances the trust of our clients and partners worldwide.

We will continue to balance compliance and innovation, expanding the boundaries of our products and services to accelerate the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets.”

Global Expansion and Strategic Roadmap

Legend Trading already operates licensed financial entities across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Africa, offering institutional-grade OTC trading, fiat on/off ramps, and stablecoin-based cross-border settlement. Since its founding over six years ago, the company has facilitated tens of billions of dollars in transactions while earning a strong reputation for compliance, liquidity, and seamless integration with banks, exchanges, brokers, wallets, stablecoin issuers, and fintech providers worldwide.

Looking ahead, Legend Trading plans to deepen partnerships with banks, payment networks, and asset managers, incorporating stablecoins, tokenized assets, and blockchain settlement solutions into mainstream financial infrastructure. The MiCAlicense lays the foundation for this next phase of growth, positioning Legend Trading as a regulated global settlement hub for tokenized finance.

About Legend Trading

Legend Trading is a leading global digital asset trading and financial services firm, specializing in institutional OTC trading, fiat-to-crypto payment solutions, and liquidity management. Serving over 1,000 institutional clients worldwide, the company is widely recognized for its deep liquidity, regulatory excellence, and seamless integration with major crypto and fintech platforms.

Headquartered in California, United States, Legend Trading operates licensed entities across Europe, Asia, and Africa, continuously driving its mission to bridge traditional finance with the digital asset economy.

Learn more: https://legendtrading.com

Media inquiries: media@legendtrading.com

Media Contacts

Curis Wang

media@legendtrading.com

