Smart Grid Markets 2025-2030, Expanding Opportunities in AI-driven Grid Intelligence, Integrating Distributed Energy Resources, and Expanding Virtual Power Plants

The cutting-edge Smart Grid research suite provides a comprehensive view of a market at the forefront of the global energy transition. It examines the major disruptions transforming the sector, from the integration of distributed energy resources and the rise of virtual power plants to the growing role of AI-driven intelligence and the mounting need for robust cyber security and compliance. It also highlights how emerging markets are driving the next wave of smart metering growth; leapfrogging legacy infrastructure to accelerate grid modernisation.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the Smart Grid landscape; analysing the technological, regulatory and commercial forces that will shape the sector over the next five years. It examines the impact of distributed energy resources, virtual power plants, AI-driven grid intelligence, and cyber security, alongside evolving consumer and prosumer behaviour; highlighting how these trends will drive change across the market.

The study ties emerging challenges directly to strategic recommendations; ensuring vendors and utilities can translate disruption into actionable opportunities. It identifies the partnerships, business models, and technology pathways that will prove most effective, while also providing guidance on how stakeholders can overcome regulatory and operational barriers.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

This report is centred around the Competitor Leaderboard; a vendor positioning tool that provides an at-a-glance view of the competitive landscape in a market, backed by robust methodology.

This Smart Grid market study includes a Competitor Leaderboard report; providing detailed evaluation and market positioning of 15 smart grid vendors. The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers, based on product and capability assessments.

Key Features

Country Readiness Index: Benchmarks for 60+ markets worldwide; assessing smart grids' maturity and investment potential. This enables vendors and utilities to identify markets primed for immediate opportunity versus long-term development. By mapping deployment levels against regulatory environments, policy support, and infrastructure readiness, this Index offers a clear roadmap for prioritising market entry and investment strategies.

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all key regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare different countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via five interactive scenarios.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the Smart Grid market includes access to the full set of market forecast data of 49 tables and more than 21,500 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:

Smart Grid:

Smart Grid Completion (%)

Smart Grid Software Revenue ($m)

Smart Grid Energy Savings (TWh)

Smart Grid Energy Cost Savings ($m)

Smart Grid Emissions Savings (MMT CO2e)

Smart Grid Emissions Cost Savings ($m)

Smart Metering:

Smart Meters in Service (m)

Smart Meter Shipments (m)

Cellular Smart Meters (m)

Smart Meter Data Usage (PB)

Smart Meter SIMs (%) and Connectivity Revenue ($m), both split by: 2G 3G 4G 5G LTE-M NB-IoT

Smart Meter Hardware Revenue ($m)

The Competitor Leaderboard for Smart Grid includes the following key players:

ABB

Cisco Systems

Eaton

Fujitsu

GE Vernova

Hitachi Energy

Honeywell

IBM

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Oracle

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Tantalus

