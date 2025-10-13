FIFA Club World Cup Post Event Business Analysis Report 2025: DAZN's Free-to-air Rights Suggest Streaming Potential, While Under 50% Capacity in Some Matches Highlights Market Growth Scope

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of FIFA Club World Cup 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report takes a deep dive into the expanded global soccer competition which pits some of the best ranking teams from all continents in the world.

The report explores the biggest rights across the tournament, specifically looking at the main media and sponsorship rights attached, as well the biggest sponsorship rights and annual values of the competing teams, at a kit supplier, front-of-shirt and sleeve sponsorship level. The report also looks at market viewership, a rundown of the tournaments success, attendance figures, prize money and social media popularity.



DAZN held global rights to the competition on a free-to-air deal. 21 sponsors at the FIFA Club World Cup worth $174.5 million. Tournament expansion looking to boost FIFA income during non-World Cup years. The 2025 tournament saw 27 of the 64 matches played below 50% of stadium capacity.



Overview of the media rights landscape. Global media and sponsor partners explored. Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values. Individual team profiles. Front-of-shirt breakdown. Sleeve breakdown. Kit supplier breakdown. Attendance figures. FIFA financials. Prize money. Ticket prices. Connected social media followers.



Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across the FIFA Club World Cup. The report aims to break down the key commercial revenue streams for the tournament and its competing teams. It also offers a comprehensive overview of how the tournament played out, highlighting its successes and failures, and opens the question as to how ready the United States is to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Reasons to Buy

The FIFA Club World Cup is the FIFA's premier global club competition in the world and in 2025 featured several of the biggest teams in world soccer. The commercial value and overall popularity of the competition is a massive push for FIFA and its President, Gianni Infantino, as they want to compete with the biggest club competitions around the world.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview



2. Media landscape



3. sponsorship landscape



4. Kit supplier landscape



5. Front-of-shirt landscape overview



6. Sleeve sponsorship



7. Additional revenue & Financials



8. Social Media



9. Tournament review



10. Appendix



List of Tables

Global broadcasters

Kit suppliers

Front-of-shirt sponsors

Sleeve sponsors

FIFA financials

Team prize money breakdown

Social media figures

YouTube viewership

Attendances

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygz1nk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.