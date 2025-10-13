In-Memory Computing Market Report 2025-2033 by Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Memory Computing Market Report by Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-memory computing market size reached USD 21.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 74.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.18% during 2025-2033.
The emerging trend of digitization of business operations, along with the growing demand for real-time analysis of data, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are adopting applications that can run advanced queries and perform complex analysis on large datasets.
Moreover, IMC also aids in minimizing the load on the organization's information technology (IT) infrastructure and overall operational costs while freeing up resources, boosting business insights and enhancing efficiencies. In line with this, increasing adoption of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM)-based IMC systems in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is also contributing to the market growth.
Banks and other financial institutions use IMC for fraud detection, risk management, financial analysis and monitoring of transactions. Other factors, including improvements in the information technology (IT) sector, along with the rising demand for rapid data processing across industries, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global in-memory computing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-memory computing market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global in-memory computing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$21.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$74.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Altibase Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GigaSpaces Technologies Inc.
- GridGain Systems Inc.
- HCL Technologies Limited
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone)
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Software AG
- TIBCO Software Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
- In-Memory Data Management Solutions and Services
- Databases
- Data Grids
- In-Memory Computing Platforms
- Server Applications
- Analytics Applications
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
