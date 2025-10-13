In-Memory Computing Market Report 2025-2033 by Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Memory Computing Market Report by Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-memory computing market size reached USD 21.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 74.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.18% during 2025-2033.







The emerging trend of digitization of business operations, along with the growing demand for real-time analysis of data, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are adopting applications that can run advanced queries and perform complex analysis on large datasets.

Moreover, IMC also aids in minimizing the load on the organization's information technology (IT) infrastructure and overall operational costs while freeing up resources, boosting business insights and enhancing efficiencies. In line with this, increasing adoption of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM)-based IMC systems in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is also contributing to the market growth.

Banks and other financial institutions use IMC for fraud detection, risk management, financial analysis and monitoring of transactions. Other factors, including improvements in the information technology (IT) sector, along with the rising demand for rapid data processing across industries, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global in-memory computing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-memory computing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global in-memory computing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $74.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Altibase Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GigaSpaces Technologies Inc.

GridGain Systems Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Software AG

TIBCO Software Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Component:

In-Memory Data Management Solutions and Services

Databases

Data Grids

In-Memory Computing Platforms

Server Applications

Analytics Applications

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebogbi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment