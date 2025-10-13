Europe Sodium-Ion Battery Analysis Report 2025-2035, Competition Synopsis of Key Players - Faradion, AMTE Power, TIAMAT, and Altris

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Sodium-Ion Battery Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe sodium-ion battery market is projected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2035 from USD 50.6 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 38.24% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The adoption of sodium-ion batteries in Europe is driven by the region's emphasis on sustainability, energy security, and reduced reliance on imported lithium and cobalt. With sodium being abundant and cost-effective, these batteries are well-suited for grid-scale storage, renewable energy integration, and affordable mobility applications, aligning with Europe's clean energy transition goals.







The market for sodium-ion batteries is becoming one of the most promising substitutes for traditional lithium-ion technology due to the increasing demand for safe, affordable, and environmentally friendly energy storage options. In contrast to lithium, sodium is widely accessible, geographically diversified, and reasonably priced, which makes it a desirable alternative for lowering reliance on essential and frequently imported raw materials. Because of this benefit, sodium-ion batteries are positioned as a crucial solution for price stability and energy security in global supply chains.



Sodium-ion batteries are becoming more popular for uses where high energy density is not as important, like grid-scale energy storage, renewable energy integration, and low-cost mobility options like e-bikes and two-wheelers. Recent advancements in cathode materials, electrolytes, and cell designs are improving their performance, enabling longer cycle life and better efficiency, bringing them closer to commercial competitiveness with lithium-ion batteries.



Governments and private sector players are increasingly investing in research, pilot-scale production, and industrial partnerships to accelerate commercialization. While challenges such as lower energy density and limited large-scale manufacturing capacity remain, ongoing innovation and supportive policy frameworks are expected to drive market growth. As a result, the sodium-ion battery market is evolving rapidly, offering new opportunities for clean energy storage and sustainable electrification.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a detailed analysis of the Europe sodium-ion battery market segmented by product type, form factor, and system/pack-level voltage. It covers various battery types, including non-aqueous, aqueous, and solid-state sodium-ion batteries, offering insights into their evolving chemistries and technical advantages. Additionally, the form factor segmentation, i.e., prismatic, cylindrical, and pouch, helps stakeholders understand design trends based on application-specific requirements. The voltage-level analysis (low, medium, and high voltage systems) adds further granularity for organizations developing energy storage solutions across diverse use cases. The report helps product teams identify innovation opportunities and adapt their strategies to meet performance, integration, and cost-efficiency demands.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe sodium-ion battery market has been rapidly evolving, with major players engaging in capacity expansion, strategic alliances, and pilot deployments to strengthen their market position. This report tracks those developments and provides insights into how key companies are entering or expanding in application segments such as automotive, electronics, large-scale stationary energy storage, industrial use, and others. It supports marketing teams in identifying high-growth sectors, aligning value propositions with end-user expectations, and crafting targeted go-to-market strategies based on regional dynamics and technological readiness.



Competitive Strategy: A thorough competitive landscape is provided, profiling leading players based on their product offerings, innovation pipelines, partnerships, and expansion plans. Competitive benchmarking enables readers to evaluate how companies are positioned across product types and application areas.

Europe Sodium-Ion Battery Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Trends

Growing R&D investment in sodium-ion technology as an alternative to lithium-ion, driven by European initiatives in energy storage and electrification.

Increasing adoption for stationary energy storage systems (ESS) to support renewable integration and grid stability.

Early commercialization of sodium-ion batteries by European startups and partnerships with global players.

Expansion of pilot production facilities in Europe, particularly in the UK, France, and Germany.

Focus on sustainable, low-cost, and non-toxic raw materials compared to lithium and cobalt.

Rising interest in sodium-ion for low-cost electric mobility applications (e-bikes, scooters, small EVs).

Drivers

Abundant and geographically diverse sodium resources, reducing reliance on imported lithium and cobalt.

Strong EU policies promoting clean energy, decarbonization, and energy independence.

Increasing demand for grid-scale storage solutions to balance intermittent renewable energy.

Cost advantages in production and raw material availability compared to lithium-ion.

Growing investment in battery innovation ecosystems, supported by EU Horizon programs and national funding.

Challenges

Lower energy density compared to lithium-ion, limiting adoption in high-performance EVs.

Need for scaling up manufacturing capacity to achieve cost competitiveness.

Lack of established large-scale supply chains and recycling infrastructure for sodium-ion.

Competition from advanced lithium-ion chemistries (LFP, solid-state) that are already commercialized.

Technical barriers in cycle life, performance under extreme temperatures, and safety validation.

Uncertainty in commercial adoption timelines, as sodium-ion is still in early commercialization stage.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $58.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1490.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.2% Regions Covered Europe



Competition Synopsis

Faradion (Reliance Industries Ltd)

AMTE Power plc (AGM Batteries Limited)

TIAMAT

Altris AB

Market Segmentation

Application

Automotive

Electronics

Large Scale Stationary Energy Storage

Industrial

Others

Product Type

Non-Aqueous Sodium-Ion Batteries

Aqueous Sodium-Ion Batteries

Solid State Sodium-Ion Batteries

Form Factor

Prismatic

Cylindrical

Pouch

System/Pack-Level Voltage

Low Voltage System (12V-60V)

Medium Voltage System (60V-300V)

High Voltage System (>300V)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vaa9v6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment