Festi hf.: Buyback program week 41

In week 41 2025, Festi purchased in total 160,627 own shares for total amount of 49,671,235 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|41
|6.10.2025
|11:55:20
|10.627
|305
|3.241.235
|41
|7.10.2025
|10:07:02
|50.000
|306
|15.300.000
|41
|8.10.2025
|13:28:12
|40.000
|308
|12.320.000
|41
|9.10.2025
|11:41:33
|30.000
|314
|9.420.000
|41
|10.10.2025
|10:45:49
|30.000
|313
|9.390.000
|160.627
|49.671.235
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,466,226 own shares or 0.79% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,380,627 own shares for 717,171,235 ISK and holds today 2,626,853 own shares or 0.84% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).