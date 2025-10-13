Festi hf.: Buyback program week 41

 Festi hf.

In week 41 2025, Festi purchased in total 160,627 own shares for total amount of 49,671,235 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
416.10.202511:55:2010.6273053.241.235
417.10.202510:07:0250.00030615.300.000
418.10.202513:28:1240.00030812.320.000
419.10.202511:41:3330.0003149.420.000
4110.10.202510:45:4930.0003139.390.000
   160.627 49.671.235

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,466,226 own shares or 0.79% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,380,627 own shares for 717,171,235 ISK and holds today 2,626,853 own shares or 0.84% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


