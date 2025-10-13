Festi hf.: Buyback program week 41

In week 41 2025, Festi purchased in total 160,627 own shares for total amount of 49,671,235 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 41 6.10.2025 11:55:20 10.627 305 3.241.235 41 7.10.2025 10:07:02 50.000 306 15.300.000 41 8.10.2025 13:28:12 40.000 308 12.320.000 41 9.10.2025 11:41:33 30.000 314 9.420.000 41 10.10.2025 10:45:49 30.000 313 9.390.000 160.627 49.671.235

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,466,226 own shares or 0.79% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,380,627 own shares for 717,171,235 ISK and holds today 2,626,853 own shares or 0.84% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).