Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update for September 2025

Operational Highlights September

Occupancy in September surpassed 76%, in line with last year.

Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by approx. 22% compared to September 2024.

Total ticket revenue grew by 22% year on year.



Booking Position 2025

As of today, 70% of 2025 capacity is booked, representing about 93% of the full-year targeted cabin nights.

ACR is currently more than 20% above same time last year for the full year.

Booking Position 2026

34% of 2026 capacity is already booked with more than 10% higher ACR than same time last year for 2025.

Forward bookings support continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion into 2026.

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company’s (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114