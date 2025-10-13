Company announcement

No. 26/2025

13 October 2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 6 October 2025 to 10 October 2025:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 06/10/2025 14,000 280.75 3,930,500 07/10/2025 12,000 289.28 3,471,360 08/10/2025 12,000 283.13 3,397,560 09/10/2025 12,000 281.98 3,383,760 10/10/2025 12,000 283.57 3,402,840 Accumulated for the period 62,000 - 17,586,020 Accumulated under the programme 754,896 - 189,477,400

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,114,623 treasury shares corresponding to 2.3% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments