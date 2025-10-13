Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

 | Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

Company announcement
No. 26/2025

                                                 13 October 2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 6 October 2025 to 10 October 2025:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
06/10/2025 14,000  280.75  3,930,500
07/10/2025 12,000  289.28  3,471,360
08/10/2025 12,000  283.13  3,397,560
09/10/2025 12,000  281.98  3,383,760
10/10/2025 12,000  283.57  3,402,840
Accumulated for the period62,000-17,586,020
Accumulated under the programme754,896-189,477,400

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,114,623 treasury shares corresponding to 2.3% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments


Tags

Netcompany

Attachments

26. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme 26. Appendix - Information on all transactions

Related Links

Recommended Reading