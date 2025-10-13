Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 41 of the year 2025, Kaldalón hf. did not purchase any shares under the share buyback program announced on Nasdaq Iceland hf. on 30 June 2025. The buybacks under the program may amount to a maximum of 15,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 350,000,000. The execution of the program commenced on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (number of shares or total consideration) has been reached, but no later than 31 December 2025.

Kaldalón hf. held no treasury shares at the commencement of the buyback program. By end of week 41, the company holds a total of 13,877,136 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.28% of the company’s total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón hf. has purchased a total of 13,877,136 own shares under the program, equivalent to 1.28% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 341,820,747.

The execution of the share buyback program will be carried out in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as implemented into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which lays down regulatory technical standards for buyback programs.

Further information:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is



