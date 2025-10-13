ITM Appoints Annette Breunig as Chief People Officer

Global HR leader to drive ITM’s long-term human resources strategy, support organizational development and corporate growth

Garching / Munich, Germany, October 13, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced the appointment of Annette Breunig as Chief People Officer (CPO). Ms. Breunig brings over 25 years of HR leadership experience at international pharmaceutical, manufacturing and technology companies, including at Siemens AG (FRA: SIE) and Sanofi (Nasdaq: SNY). At ITM, Ms. Breunig will lead the HR team in shaping strategies that unify the organization to achieve both team and business growth objectives while empowering employees, strengthening company culture and attracting top talent.



“Annette’s dedication to supporting top-performing teams at global, high-growth companies has created dynamic work environments. As ITM continues scaling its organization to meet the needs of people living with cancer, her leadership will be a great addition,” said Dr. Andrew Cavey, CEO of ITM. “Our people are the core that drive our success. This appointment further strengthens our HR team’s ability to elevate employees and ensures that ITM remains a great place to work as we advance our mission to develop innovative radiopharmaceuticals.”



As Executive Vice President of People & Culture at Infios Group (formerly Körber Supply Chain Software), Annette led the integration of the company’s workforce across 10 countries in Asia, Europe, and the United States into a cohesive and unified global culture. As Vice President of HR at Körber Supply Chain Group and at Körber Pharma she established global HR Teams, developed and implemented the companies’ global people strategies, and launched major global culture initiatives. Annette also held global senior leadership and management roles for more than ten years at Siemens AG, where she oversaw strategic and operational HR functions, including the development of systems for hiring and developing best-in-class talent, and the designed compensation strategies and policies. She also worked in senior management HR roles at Aventis, acquired by Sanofi in 2004, developing and implementing benefit plans in the EU, US and Asia. Ms. Breunig is a certified business coach and holds a business degree from the Julius Maximilians University in Wuerzburg, Germany.



“ITM’s evolution into a global radiopharmaceutical leader is a true growth story, driven by innovation and the passion of its people. I was drawn to ITM’s clear purpose, improving outcomes for people with cancer, and I look forward to working with this dynamic team to support its continued growth and global success,” added Annette Breunig, CPO of ITM.



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



