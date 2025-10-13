Saudi Arabia Water Heaters Market Report 2025-2033 | Forecast to Grow from $188 Million in 2024 to $227 Million by 2033 | Analysis by Type and End-user with Competition Profiling

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Water Heater Market Report by Type, End-Use 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia water heater market is projected to expand significantly, with its size anticipated to grow from USD 188 million in 2024 to USD 227 million by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period of 2025-2033. This growth is largely attributed to the rising disposable income levels and the increasing utility of warm water for domestic applications such as cooking, bathing, cleaning, and space heating. The hospitality sector, including resorts and hotels, is also enhancing demand as these establishments seek to meet guest expectations by providing hot water facilities.

The market's upward trajectory is further supported by its adoption across various manufacturing industries including thermal power, food and beverage processing, and chemical sectors. Technological innovations have also spurred market growth as manufacturers introduce low-cost, efficient water heater solutions.

Key Market Segmentation

The Saudi Arabia water heater market is categorized based on type and end-use. The report provides a detailed analysis of trends within each sub-segment and offers forecasts at both regional and country levels from 2025-2033.

Breakup by Type:

Storage Covering Water Heater

Solar Water Heater

Instant Water Heater

Among these, the storage covering water heater segment currently dominates the market.

Breakup by End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The residential sector currently holds the largest market share.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market highlights key players including Ariston, Orbital Horizon, Saudi Ceramics, and Al Huraiz. These companies are pivotal in driving advancements and maintaining the market's competitive edge.

This comprehensive report delves into the Saudi Arabia water heater market, covering critical aspects from a macroeconomic overview to micro insights into industry performance, trends, key drivers, challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and value chain analysis. This detailed examination is designed for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, and business strategists who have a stake or are preparing to enter the Saudi Arabia water heater market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $188 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $227 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 GCC Water Heater Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Saudi Arabia Water Heater Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.5 Market Breakup by Type

6.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors for Water Heater Manufacturers



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Storage Covering Water Heater

7.2 Solar Water Heater

7.3 Instant Water Heater



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Industrial



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



10 Recommendation



11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Ariston Thermo Group

11.2 Orbital Horizon

11.3 Saudi Ceramics

11.4 Al Huraiz



