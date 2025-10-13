The 2025 Consumer Health Market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE): Growth Sectors, Pivotal Market Changes, and the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Health in the United Arab Emirates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The consumer health market in the United Arab Emirates is poised for robust retail value sales growth up to 2025. This surge is propelled by both structural elements such as rising immigration, steady population expansion, and an influx of tourists, thereby enlarging the consumer base and spurring demand for diverse health products. These dynamics extend beyond mere demographic factors.

This report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's size and structure on a national level. It includes recent retail sales data from 2020 to 2024, empowering stakeholders to discern the sectors that are driving market expansion. The report further offers projections up to 2029, outlining anticipated market transformations.

Product Coverage: The report encompasses a wide range of consumer health products, including Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC (Over-The-Counter), Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, and Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data Coverage: The report provides insights into market sizes, historical and forecast data, company shares, brand performances, and distribution patterns.

Reasons to Invest in This Report:

Gain a detailed understanding of the Consumer Health market in the UAE.

Identify and capitalize on growth sectors and pivotal market changes.

Analyze the competitive landscape, including key players and leading brands.

Utilize five-year forecasts to strategize future market positioning effectively.

This report is an essential tool for industry professionals who wish to comprehend the nuances of the UAE consumer health market, providing actionable insights to leverage growth opportunities and navigate the competitive environment effectively.

With rising health awareness and a diversifying consumer preference landscape, this comprehensive analysis is crucial for both current stakeholders and new entrants aiming to establish a foothold in the UAE market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Consumer Health in 2025: The big picture Key trends in 2025 Competitive landscape Channel developments What next for Consumer Health?

Market Indicators

Market Data

Appendix OTC registration and classification Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine Switches

Analgesics in the United Arab Emirates

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in the United Arab Emirates

Digestive Remedies in the United Arab Emirates

Dermatologicals in the United Arab Emirates

NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in the United Arab Emirates

Sleep Aids in the United Arab Emirates

Eye Care in the United Arab Emirates

Wound Care in the United Arab Emirates

Vitamins in the United Arab Emirates

Dietary Supplements in the United Arab Emirates

Weight Management and Wellbeing in the United Arab Emirates

Sports Nutrition in the United Arab Emirates

Herbal/Traditional Products in the United Arab Emirates

Paediatric Consumer Health in the United Arab Emirates

