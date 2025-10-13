HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

13 October 2025

Announcement Regarding delisting of ordinary shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen

This disclosure contains information that HRC World PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014).

HRC World Plc (“HRC” or “the Company”) hereby announces that it has formally applied to delist of its ordinary shares of €0.01 each (ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20, Ticker: HRC) from trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen ("Nasdaq Copenhagen").

The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to pursue this delisting .This request is made following the commercial decision by VP Securities A/S (Euronext) to discontinue the provision of services required for maintaining the Company's mirrored securities in Denmark, as detailed in our announcement dated 11 September 11, 2025

This decision by VP Securities A/S was entirely outside of the Company's control, despite our full compliance with all listing, operational, and regulatory obligations on Nasdaq Copenhagen. We made extensive efforts to explore alternative solutions, including appeals and discussions with relevant stakeholders, but no viable resolution was identified.

As a result, the Company is transitioning trading of its ordinary shares fully to the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") in the UK, where trading commenced on 26 August 2025, as announced on the same date (available at: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/5363880).

Nasdaq will process the Company’s application in accordance with applicable regulations. Further information, including the expected last day of trading, will be announced once Nasdaq has made its decision.

The Company will continue to comply with all relevant disclosure obligations until the shares have been officially removed from trading.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is a UK public company listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen and the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market Access Category. It develops and operates small to medium-sized distributed data centres, offering co-location services such as server rack rentals and secure hosting spaces. These facilities provide clients with reliable, secure, and connected environments for their critical IT systems. The company is also exploring sustainable innovation in development renewable energy solutions like solar, wind, hydro, biogas and even studying new technologies such as nano-nuclear reactors.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details

HRC World Plc,

+603 7786 0500

info@hrcplc.co.uk

Certified Adviser

Keswick Global AG

info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Optiva Securities Limited

Mr. Vishal Balasingham

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3137 1902