Custom Home Expert Ken Broadwater Discusses Floor Plan Choices for Custom Homes in HelloNation

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When planning a new custom home, one of the first questions homeowners often ask is whether they can truly shape the floor plan to fit their lifestyle. According to a HelloNation article , Ken Broadwater of Ken Broadwater Homes, LLC, explains that the answer is yes. With the right builder, a floor plan is not a fixed map but a starting point that can be adapted to create spaces that reflect personal needs and preferences.

The article notes that the major advantage of building a custom home is the freedom to design around your life rather than adapting to a space built for someone else. For example, a family that enjoys hosting may prefer an open kitchen connected to the living area, while others may opt for a more formal dining room set apart from the rest of the house. A custom floor plan makes both possible.

Some homeowners assume customization only applies to cosmetic choices such as finishes or flooring. In reality, the HelloNation article emphasizes that functional spaces like a mudroom, laundry area, or wraparound porch can also be tailored to fit everyday needs. Expanding a mudroom for storage, adding counters in a laundry room, or designing a porch that curves around the home for outdoor gatherings are all options available early in the process.

Location can also influence design freedom. In areas without subdivision restrictions or small lot limits, such as rural parts of Central Virginia, homeowners have even greater flexibility. Without being bound by strict design codes, buyers can add wider hallways, higher ceilings, or new wings to their custom home. Windows can be positioned to capture views, and patios can be placed with natural shade in mind.

That said, some structural details require careful planning. Moving a load-bearing wall or changing a staircase location may affect other areas of the home. The HelloNation article points out that working closely with a builder ensures that the floor plan remains both practical and beautiful. Experienced builders help balance creativity with construction realities so the final home works well in real life.

Flexibility also extends to how the home functions for different family needs. Parents with young children may prefer bedrooms close together, while others may want a private master suite. Some homeowners design a bonus room above the garage or a walk-out basement for hobbies or future living space. With a custom home, the floor plan can adapt to reflect both current and long-term needs.

The design process often begins with a base plan, sometimes drawn from earlier projects. Adjustments are then made based on homeowner priorities. Smaller changes, like enlarging a closet or adding windows, are often simple. Larger modifications, such as moving entire rooms or increasing square footage, require more discussion but are achievable with clear communication.

Planning ahead is another benefit of customizing a floor plan. The HelloNation article explains that couples nearing retirement may opt for single-level living, while growing families may build extra bedrooms in anticipation of future needs. Considering these long-term priorities at the start helps avoid costly changes later.

In Central Virginia, the larger lot sizes also allow homeowners to include features such as detached garages, barns, or outdoor living spaces. Without subdivision restrictions, a custom home can be expanded outward, adding features that would not be possible in a crowded neighborhood. This ability to shape both the floor plan and the property itself is one of the greatest advantages of starting fresh.

Ken Broadwater explains that the degree of customization depends on needs, budget, and collaboration with the builder. From a bigger mudroom to an open kitchen, or even a wraparound porch designed for entertaining, the layout of a custom home can be tailored to reflect personal lifestyle. That flexibility is what makes building a new custom home an appealing choice for so many families.

