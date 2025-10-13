Expert Dermatologist Dr. Hannah Pederson, MD of Boulder/Niwot Explains How to Tell If a Mole Needs to Be Checked for HelloNation

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



How can someone know if a mole is harmless or if it signals something more serious? According to a HelloNation article , Dr. Hannah Pederson of Clarity Dermatology in Boulder and Niwot explains that a mole check is one of the most effective ways to protect skin health. Early detection of skin cancer often depends on paying attention to subtle changes in existing moles or new skin lesions.

The article highlights the ABCDE method as a tool anyone can use at home. This method helps people examine their skin for warning signs. Asymmetry, border irregularities, color variation, a diameter larger than six millimeters, and evolving changes are all indicators that a mole check may be necessary. While this guideline is straightforward, it is essential to note that not every type of skin cancer adheres to these rules. For this reason, a dermatologist’s evaluation is necessary if something looks unusual.

Most people have existing moles, and most will never develop into a problem. Still, skin lesions that appear different from the rest should not be ignored. Dr. Pederson emphasizes that a dermatologist should assess any suspicious mole, as the earlier the signs of skin cancer are identified, the more successful the treatment outcomes can be. This connection between vigilance and early detection underscores the importance of regular self-checks.

The article explains that some types of skin cancer, such as melanoma, can develop quickly and spread through the body. Melanoma often arises from existing moles or unusual skin lesions. Because this type of skin cancer spreads more rapidly than others, early detection is crucial. Even moles smaller than six millimeters can sometimes signal the presence of cancer cells, which is why patients should examine their skin thoroughly and not dismiss unusual changes.

Skin type also plays a role in the risk of skin cancer. Individuals with fair skin types, freckles, and light-colored hair are more susceptible to sun exposure. Those with a personal or family history of skin cancer are also at higher risk. The article highlights that prolonged exposure to the sun without protection can lead to long-term damage to skin cells, thereby weakening the immune system’s ability to repair them. This damage can eventually lead to the growth of cancer cells, which can develop into severe skin diseases.

There are several types of skin cancer, each with distinct risks. Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are more common but generally less aggressive forms of skin cancer. Melanoma, however, represents a serious type of skin cancer that requires early detection and immediate attention. Dr. Pederson stresses that a suspicious mole should never be overlooked because melanoma often begins subtly but advances quickly.

The article also recommends regular full-body self-checks. Standing in front of a mirror with bright lighting allows people to examine their skin for warning signs. Areas such as the scalp, back, and feet should not be overlooked. Using a hand mirror or asking someone for help ensures these harder-to-see areas are not ignored. Photographing existing moles provides a clear record that helps track changes over time. This step is beneficial for detecting slow but essential developments in skin condition.

Sun protection is another focus of Dr. Pederson’s advice. She explains that consistent use of sunscreen, protective clothing, and wide-brimmed hats helps shield skin cells from ultraviolet damage. Avoiding peak hours of sunlight is equally crucial for reducing the risk of skin cancer. For those frequently exposed to the sun, these daily steps become a key line of defense against harmful changes in skin health.

The HelloNation article also highlights the importance of professional skin cancer screening. Annual exams with a dermatologist enable early detection, even in individuals who are not considered high-risk. For those with a history of skin cancer or who face higher risks due to their skin type or lifestyle, more frequent skin cancer screening may be recommended. These visits are painless and straightforward, yet they can have a significant impact on health outcomes by catching problems early.

Dr. Pederson’s insights emphasize that skin diseases can often be prevented or managed with awareness and consistent care. By learning and applying the ABCDE method, paying attention to warning signs, practicing sun protection, and scheduling regular skin cancer screenings, individuals can reduce their long-term risk of developing skin cancer. Scrutinizing your skin and trusting your instincts when something seems off remain the most effective ways to catch suspicious moles early and protect overall skin health.

How to Tell If a Mole Needs to Be Checked features insights from Dr. Hannah Pederson, Dermatology Expert of Boulder/Niwot, CO, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8993e831-05dc-4bcb-8f9b-5e89a2c50be5