Li-ion Battery Cathode Active Material Recycling Patent Landscape Analysis 2025 | Industry Trends and Key Players' IP Position

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Li-ion Battery Cathode Active Material Recycling Patent Landscape Analysis 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing interest in, and need for, a sustainable supply chain has driven innovators into an IP race in Li-ion battery CAM recycling.

The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage systems, and portable electronics has fueled an exponential increase in the demand for Lithium-ion batteries. The interest in critical raw materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, increased, to instate a more sustainable supply chain and increase the independence of materials-scarce countries from critical minerals suppliers. This concentration of supply, coupled with environmental concerns and evolving regulatory frameworks, has intensified the need for sustainable end-of-life management strategies, particularly the recycling of spent Li-ion batteries and their cathode materials.

Cathode materials represent the most valuable and resource-intensive components of Li-ion batteries. These include layered oxides like NMC, NCA, and LCO; polyanion materials such as LFP and LMFP; and spinels like LMO. Each chemistry presents unique challenges and opportunities for recovery and reuse. Efficient recycling not only reduces reliance on virgin mining but also lowers the environmental footprint of battery production, contributing to the circular economy goals set by governments and industries.

In this context, the present report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the patent landscape related to the recycling of cathode active materials (CAM) from Li-ion batteries.

A Dynamic IP Landscape

In this report, the analysts have selected and analyzed over 6,100 patents and patent applications from more than 3,900 patent families (inventions) related to Li-ion battery cathode active materials recycling. This significant rise clearly demonstrates a strong interest in the technology from various entities, including large companies, start-ups, and R&D labs.

Early entrants in this space, such as Umicore, Eneos, and Sumitomo Metal Mini, were followed over the years by other patent applicants (e.g., LG Chem/LGES, GEM, Brunp Recycling Technology), and they are now competing with more recent new entrants in the patent landscape, such as Asaka Riken, EcoPro, and Blue Solutions.

Main Trends and Key Players' IP Position

IP competition analysis should reflect the vision of players with a strategy to enter and develop their business in the Li-ion battery CAM recycling field. In this report, the analysts provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive IP landscape and the main players involved. The report covers IP dynamics and key trends in terms of patent applications, patent assignees, filing countries, and technological segments of interest (Li & Li precursors, Li ternary oxides, Li phosphates, etc.). It also identifies the IP leaders, most active patent applicants, and new entrants in the IP landscape. The report also sheds light on under-the-radar companies and new players in this field.

Entry of New Patent Applicants

Since 2023, Chinese entities have established themselves as dominant newcomers in the Li-ion battery CAM recycling patent landscape. BJR, CP Lighting, and Chengtun Mining Group are leading the field, while other East Asian IP players such as Orta Materials and Korea Zinc from South Korea, and JFE and Kawasaki Heavy Industries from Japan are following closely behind. Dedicated sections of the report focus on the patent portfolios of key players and IP new entrants from various countries.

Excel Patent Database

This report also includes an extensive Excel database with all patents analyzed in this study, including patent information (numbers, dates, assignees, title, abstract, etc.) and hyperlinks to an updated online database (original documents, legal status, etc.), and affiliation segments (Li & Li precursors, Li ternary oxides, Li phosphates, other cathode materials).

Companies Mentioned in the Report

From China: Brunp Recycling technology, Central South University, Institute of Process Engineering-CAS, GEM (Jingmen Gelinmei New Materials), Narada Power Source, Beijing Institute of Technology, Tianqi Lithium, Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy / Gotion, Keyking Recycling, BGRIMM Technology Group, RSK Advanced materials, Zhuzhou Smelter Group, EVE Energy, Lanzhou University of Technology, and more

From Europe: Umicore, BASF, CEA, Blue Solutions, Veolia, Aurubis, Fortum, Metso, Fraunhofer, and more

From Japan: Eneos Group, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Dowa Holdings, TMC (Town Mining Corporation), Asaka Riken, Toyota, Mitsubishi Materials, Kobe Steel, Mitsui Mining and Smelting, Sumitomo Chemical/Tanaka Chemical, Hitachi, and more

From South Korea: SK Group, LG Chem/LG Energy Solution, KIGAM (Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources), EcoPro, RIST (Research Institute of Industrial Science and Technology), Posco, Cosmochemical, KIST (Korea Institute of Science & Technology), Dongwoo Finance Chem, and more

From USA: Ascend Elements, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, OnTo Technology, Albemarle, Lockheed Martin/UT Battelle, Cirba Solutions, Coherent, University of California, Libus987, Urban Mining, 24M technologies, 6K inc. Aleon Metals, Aqua Metals, Li-Cycle, and more

From the rest of the World: CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), Attero Recycling, Conicet, Gelion Technologies, Green Li-ion, Indiana Institute of Technology, Frontier Lithium, Hydro-Quebec, and more

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Context & objectives of the report

Scope of the report

Excel database

Basic knowledge of IP to better understand this report

PATENT LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW

Main Trends and IP Players

Time evolution of patent publications

Main patent assignees

Timeline of IP players

Main countries of patent filings

Geographic coverage of granted patents and pending applications

Geographical distribution of players' patent portfolios

Current legal status of patents (granted, pending, dead)

Main players owning granted patents

Main players that hold pending patent applications

IP leadership of patent assignees

Strength index of players' patent portfolios

Focus on Recycling Companies

Focus on IP Newcomers Since 2023

TECHNOLOGICAL SEGMENTS

Technology breakdown by cathode active materials recycling

Time evolution of patent publications

Main patent assignees by cathode active materials recycling

Time evolution of patent publications by cathode active materials

IP leadership of patent assignees for Li & Li Precursors recycling

IP leadership of patent assignees for Li Ternary Oxides recycling

IP leadership of patent assignees for Li Phosphates recycling

IP leadership of patent assignees for other CAM recycling

FOCUS ON IP PLAYERS BY HEADQUARTERS COUNTRY

For each headquarters country: main patent assignees, IP newcomers, geographical coverage of patent portfolios, technical coverage of patent portfolios, and IP profile of key players.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evuvlz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments