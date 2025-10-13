Smart Wearable Snore Detector Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Fitbit, Zeus Sleep, Ozlo, Hupnos, Imagimob, Meditas, AppYea, Beddr, Snore Circle, Go2Silence, Sleepmi, Walkervo, Snooor, and More

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Wearable Snore Detector Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart wearable snore detector market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.82 billion in 2024 to $0.93 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising diagnosis rates, expansion of telemedicine services, increasing prevalence of comorbid conditions, growth in the number of clinical trials, and an increase in regulatory approvals.



The smart wearable snore detector market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of sleep health issues, rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, growing healthcare expenditure, and an expanding middle-class population.

Major trends during the forecast period include technological innovations, integration with smartwatches, incorporation into mobile health dashboards, utilization of wearable snore data, and development of AI-driven models.





The rising awareness of sleep health issues is expected to propel the growth of the smart wearable snore detector market going forward. Sleep health awareness refers to the increasing recognition of the importance of sufficient, high-quality sleep for overall well-being, productivity, and prevention of chronic diseases. Awareness is rising as poor sleep has been linked to conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Smart wearable snore detectors support sleep health by providing real-time insights that help users identify and manage potential sleep disorders early. For instance, in December 2023, according to the Sleep Foundation, a U.S.-based organization promoting sleep health, around 37% of U.S. adults reported worsened sleep quality in 2023, compared to 28% in previous years. Therefore, growing awareness of sleep health is driving the smart wearable snore detector market.



Companies in this market are developing advanced AI-powered biofeedback wristbands to improve sleep quality. AI-powered biofeedback-enabled wristbands are wearable devices that monitor body signals and provide gentle feedback, such as vibrations, to encourage behavior changes that reduce snoring and improve breathing. For example, in September 2024, AppYea Inc., an Israel-based digital health company, launched the AppySleep wristband. The device tracks snoring and abnormal breathing, vibrating gently to prompt users to adjust positions for better airflow. It connects to a smartphone app that delivers comprehensive sleep insights, including snoring patterns, breathing trends, and long-term progress via a cloud account.



In January 2022, AppYea Inc. acquired SleepX Ltd., an Israel-based company specializing in smart wearable devices for snoring and sleep apnea detection. This acquisition supports AppYea's mission to expand DreamIT commercialization and advance global sleep health solutions.



Major players in the smart wearable snore detector market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fitbit Inc., Zeus Sleep Inc., Ozlo Inc., Hupnos Inc., Imagimob AB, VVFLY Electronics Co. Ltd., Meditas Ltd., AppYea Inc., Beddr Inc., Shenzhen Xinhui Technology Co. Ltd., Snore Circle, Wellue Health, Go2Silence, Sleepmi, Walkervo, Snooor Ltd., ELBME, AMAZHEAL.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Wristband Snore Detectors; Patch Snore Detectors; Headband Snore Detectors; Other Products

By Technology: Sound-Based; Vibration-Based; Motion Sensor-Based; Other Technologies

By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Pharmacies; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

By Application: Home Care; Sleep Clinics; Hospitals; Other Applications

Subsegments:

By Wristband Snore Detectors: Vibration-Based Snore Alerts; Bluetooth-Enabled Wristbands; Sleep Tracking Integrated Wristbands; Adjustable Sensitivity Bands.

By Patch Snore Detectors: Adhesive Chest Patches; Throat Vibration Patches; Multi-Sensor Sleep Patches; Disposable Snore Detection Patches

By Headband Snore Detectors: Electroencephalogram-Based Headbands; Bone Conduction Feedback Headbands; Sleep Position Monitoring Headbands; Wireless Smart Headbands

By Other Products: Smart Neckbands; in-Ear Snore Monitors; Jaw-Support Wearables; Smart Sleep Masks With Snore Detection

Smart Wearable Snore Detector Market Regional and Country Analysis

Smart Wearable Snore Detector Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Fitbit Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Zeus Sleep Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Ozlo Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Smart Wearable Snore Detector Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Hupnos Inc.

Imagimob AB

VVFLY Electronics Co. Ltd.

Meditas Ltd.

AppYea Inc.

Beddr Inc.

Shenzhen Xinhui Technology Co. Ltd.

Snore Circle

Wellue Health

Go2Silence

Sleepmi

Walkervo

Snooor Ltd.

ELBME

AMAZHEAL

Global Smart Wearable Snore Detector Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Smart Wearable Snore Detector Market



Recent Developments in the Smart Wearable Snore Detector Market



Smart Wearable Snore Detector Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofx6z5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment