Bowman Acquires Lazen Power Engineering, Adding High-Voltage Transmission Line Design to Power & Utility Practice

RESTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and project management firm, today announced it has acquired Lazen Power Engineering, a Florida-based power engineering firm specializing in the design and construction oversight of high-voltage transmission line (HVTL) infrastructure. By acquiring Lazen, Bowman establishes a foundation from which it can immediately compete in the fast-growing HVTL segment of the power industry.

Lazen’s extensive project experience and a strong portfolio of completed transmission line work enhances Bowman’s technical expertise in a critical category of utility design and maintenance. The skill sets added through the acquisition increase Bowman’s credentials in several areas of design specified by power customers as critical when awarding master service agreements and competitively bid projects. The acquisition also complements Bowman’s established advanced geospatial services for high-altitude transmission line surveying and orthoimaging, providing increased opportunity for greater wallet share from power customers.

“This acquisition accelerates our long-term strategy to build a comprehensive energy practice focused on generation, distribution, storage, delivery and maintenance of power-related infrastructure,” said Gary Bowman founder and CEO of Bowman. “The addition of Lazen and its team of highly skilled professionals immediately establishes our capability in overhead transmission line design and lays important groundwork for future growth of our energy practice. The platform complements several of our recent acquisitions including e3i Engineers, an acquisition which expanded our capabilities in data center and interior energy infrastructure design. We are committed to increasing the concentration of power services in our revenue mix by adding adjacent specialties that strengthen our ability to support the growing demand for greater capacity and stability across the US power grid.”

The addition of Lazen broadens Bowman's platform across the data-to-grid continuum and complements recently acquired skills related to internal and external design engineering for AI-optimized, high-density data centers and resilient onsite energy systems. This combination of integrated capability enhances Bowman's ability to deliver solutions to utilities and power consumers alike at a time of rapidly rising demand for reliable, distributed and low-emissions energy.

“Joining Bowman gives our team the opportunity to be part of a larger platform while continuing to focus on the specialized needs of our clients,” said Lazen founder, Mohammed Issa. “The demand for growth in transmission capacity has never been greater. Utilities, data centers and renewable developers all require safe, efficient and scalable high-voltage networks to keep pace with growth and reliability demands. By combining Lazen’s technical expertise with Bowman’s multidisciplinary platform, we are better positioned than ever to help address this critical infrastructure challenge.”

Financed with a combination of cash, seller notes and equity, the acquisition conforms with previously discussed target multiples and operating metrics. Bowman anticipates the acquisition will initially operate at a net service billing run rate of approximately $2.0 million and be immediately accretive. More detailed information on M&A activities, pipeline and guidance updates are provided in connection with quarterly and annual communications.

About Lazen Power Engineering, Inc.

Founded in 2014 and based in Orlando, Florida, Lazen Power Engineering specializes in overhead transmission line design and project management. The company has delivered projects for well-known regional utilities across the U.S., providing services including fire risk mitigation, greenfield design, reconductor upgrades, clearance improvements and asset inspections. Lazen is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission solutions that advance grid hardening, resiliency and the modernization of critical power infrastructure.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With 2,500 employees in 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “goal” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com

General Media Contact:

Christina Nichols

pr@bowman.com