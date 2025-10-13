Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The USA Next Generation Firewall market is experiencing robust growth, valued at approximately USD 1.25 billion, driven by the relentless rise in cyber threats, increased remote work, and demand for advanced security solutions. These firewalls are becoming integral as organizations seek to enhance their security postures and protect sensitive data.

The market features a competitive landscape dominated by established and emerging players, which significantly impact market trends and innovations in cybersecurity solutions. Key market players are concentrated in technological hubs such as California, Texas, and New York, renowned for their clusters of tech companies and skilled workforce. These areas are pivotal for innovation in cybersecurity and next-generation firewall solutions.

In 2024, the USA government introduced the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework, compelling defense contractors to meet stringent cybersecurity standards. This move emphasizes adopting advanced security measures like next-generation firewalls to secure national interests.

Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats: Cybercrime in the USA resulted in losses exceeding USD 16 billion in 2024. This alarming trend propels investments in advanced security solutions, including next-generation firewalls.

Rising Adoption of Cloud Services: Cloud adoption is propelling the North American firewall market, accounting for 35% of global revenue in 2023, with advanced threat detection and policy management capabilities driving demand.

Regulatory Compliance Requirements: Regulations like CCPA and HIPAA necessitate stringent security measures to protect sensitive information and avoid hefty penalties. This drives the adoption of advanced firewalls for compliance.

Market Challenges

High Implementation Costs: Deploying next-generation firewalls requires significant initial and ongoing investment, posing a challenge to smaller enterprises with limited resources.

Complexity of Integration with Existing Systems: Integration with legacy systems is complex, with 54% of organizations reporting difficulties, which impact the effectiveness of their cybersecurity strategies.

Future Outlook

The market for next-generation firewalls in the USA is set for substantial growth, driven by advanced cyber threats and continuous digital transformation. Investments in firewall solutions are predicted to rise, ensuring robust protection against evolving threats.

Market Opportunities

Growth in IoT Devices: The projected rise of IoT devices to 27 billion by 2025 fuels demand for enhanced firewall solutions to mitigate vulnerabilities.

Expansion of Remote Work Solutions: The shift to remote work, accelerated by the pandemic, amplifies the need for secure remote access, expanding the market for next-generation firewall technologies.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment Type:The market is divided into on-premises and cloud-based deployments. The cloud-based segment leads due to its flexibility and scalability, driven by increasing cloud migration and the necessity for real-time threat detection and response.

By End-User:BFSI, healthcare, retail, and government are prominent end-user sectors, with BFSI at the forefront due to stringent regulations and the imperative to safeguard sensitive financial data, fueled by the digital banking trend.

