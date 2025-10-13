Endeavour to Announce Its Q3 Results on 13 November 2025

London, 13 October 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q3 2025 financial results on Thursday 13 November 2025, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 13 November, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2hejifia/

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIeee189322c3b4c4fad274838fc4af777

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour’s website.
 
CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President, Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com


