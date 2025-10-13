Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at Upcoming Industry Conferences and Events

 | Source: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.

CHASKA, Minn., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at three upcoming industry events. Details of the company’s activities at these events are as follows:

  • 15th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Development (PODD)
    Conference Dates/Location: October 27-28, 2025, in Boston, MA
    Details: Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., Lifecore’s director of process development, will participate in a panel discussion and the company will host meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners
    Panel Title: Achieving Effective Manufacturing Scaleup for Clinical and Commercial Success 
    Panel Date/Time: 3:35 – 4:05 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 28
    Corporate Booth Number: 601
  • CPHI Worldwide 2025
    Conference Dates/Location: October 28-30, 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany
    Details: Lifecore will have a significant business development and marketing presence, including hosting booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners.
    Corporate Booth Number: 5.0B110
  • American Pharma Manufacturing & Outsourcing Summit 2025
    Conference Dates/Location: November 17-18, 2025, in Boston, MA
    Details: Lifecore will have a significant business development and marketing presence, including hosting booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners
    Corporate Booth Number: TBD

If you are interested in meeting with the Lifecore team at one of these upcoming events, please contact us at info@lifecore.com or reach out via our LinkedIn account at www.linkedin.com/company/lifecore-biomedical

For booth information and links to event websites, consult https://www.lifecore.com/events/

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com

 

            








        

            

                

                    
