Arvinas to Present Data from the Vepdegestrant Clinical Development Program at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

– Presentation to include new patient-reported outcomes (PRO) data from the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) today announced that new data for vepdegestrant will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress to be held October 17 through 21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. Vepdegestrant is a novel investigational PROTAC estrogen receptor (ER) degrader which is being developed with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) as a potential monotherapy for ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer with estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) mutations in the second line-plus setting. Ongoing studies are also evaluating vepdegestrant as a monotherapy and as part of combination therapy for ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

The presentation details are as follows:

Title: Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) with vepdegestrant (VEP) vs fulvestrant (FUL) in patients (pts) with estrogen receptor (ER) 1 gene mutated (ESR1m) ER+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)− advanced breast cancer (aBC) in the phase 3 VERITAC-2 trial

Presenting Author: Dr. Mario Campone

Presentation Number: 489MO

Presentation Type: Mini oral session

Session: Breast cancer, metastatic

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 11:25-11:30 CEST

Title: TACTIVE-N: phase 2 study of neoadjuvant vepdegestrant, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, or anastrozole in postmenopausal ER+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)- localized breast cancer (BC)

Presenting Author: Dr. Peter A. Fasching

Presentation Number: 293MO

Presentation Type: Mini oral session

Session: Breast cancer, early stage

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time: 10:40-10:45 AM CEST

The full abstracts can be accessed via the ESMO online program.

About Vepdegestrant

Vepdegestrant is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) estrogen receptor degrader. Vepdegestrant is being developed as a potential monotherapy for ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer with estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) mutations in the second line-plus setting. Ongoing studies are also evaluating vepdegestrant as a monotherapy and as part of combination therapy for ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

In July 2021, Arvinas announced a global collaboration with Pfizer for the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant. In September 2025, Arvinas and Pfizer announced their plan to jointly select a third party for the out-licensing and commercialization of vepdegestrant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for vepdegestrant for its use as a monotherapy in the treatment of adults with estrogen receptor–positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–negative (HER2-), ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy. Vepdegestrant has also been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA, supporting the potential for vepdegestrant to offer a meaningful new treatment option for patients with ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; and ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

