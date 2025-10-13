Subsea 7 S.A. - 3Q25 earnings call notification

Luxembourg – 13 October 2025 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its third quarter 2025 results for the period ended 30 September 2025 on Thursday 20 November 2025 at 08:00 CET.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 20 November 2025 at 12:00 UK / 13:00 CET.

From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website: www.Subsea7.com

Conference call registration:

Phone: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0e0631b7e1de4c3eaf839db3bd00a6b6

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8qhn7ef3/

Please note that questions can only be submitted from a phone line.

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investor enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 13 October 2025 at 13:10 CET.

Attachment