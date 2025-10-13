Data Center Cooling Market Forecast Report to 2032 | Leading Companies Paving the Path for Innovation in Data Center Cooling Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Control System), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center cooling market is projected to grow from USD 11.08 billion in 2025 to USD 24.19 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors including the need for improving efficiency in data centers and an increase in the number of data centers across various end-use industries, including IT & telecom, BFSI, government & defense, research & academic, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, energy, and other industries.





Installation and Deployment Segment's Market Share

The installation and deployment segment is anticipated to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period, propelled by the rising need for custom and energy-efficient cooling systems adapted to the evolving layout and operational demands of modern data centers. As data centers evolve, particularly hyperscale and colocation facilities, they require expert service providers to integrate advanced cooling technologies like liquid cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, and containment systems seamlessly.

The importance of the installation and deployment phase cannot be overstated, as it influences performance, uptime, and energy efficiency of cooling infrastructures. Besides setting up cooling units, it involves integrating them with power systems, environmental monitoring tools, and controls crucial for sustainability and compliance with green standards.

Liquid Cooling Systems' Market Position

Liquid cooling systems, another pivotal segment, are poised to secure the second largest share due to the surge in high-performance computing and AI applications, demanding advanced cooling for dense server architectures. Offering reduced energy consumption and superior thermal management, liquid cooling systems are becoming integral to high-density data centers.

Competitive Landscape

Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. (US), Submer (Spain), Asperitas (Netherlands), and COOLIT Systems (Canada) are some of the major players operating in the data center cooling market. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and agreements to increase their market share and business revenue.



Research Coverage:



The report defines, segments, and projects the data center cooling market based on data center type, type of cooling, service, solution, end-use industry, component, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It strategically profiles data center cooling manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies, as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, partnerships, and product launches, undertaken by them in the market.



The report provides insights on the following:

Key Drivers and Constraints: This includes the urgent need to improve efficiency, a spike in data center numbers, and challenges such as significant capital investment needs.

Innovation Insights: A focus on upcoming technologies and R&D activities in the market.

Regional Market Analysis: Detailed analysis of lucrative markets across various regions.

Market Diversification: Information on new products, emerging types, and untapped geographies.

Comprehensive Competitive Assessment: A detailed assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings by major players including Carrier (US), Trane Technologies PLC (Ireland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $24.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics

Drivers Need for Improving Efficiency in Data Centers Significant Growth in Number of Data Centers

Restraints High Capital Investment Requirement of Specialized Infrastructure

Opportunities Emergence of Liquid Cooling Technology Growing Requirement for Modular Data Center Cooling Development of Innovative Cooling Techniques

Challenges Cooling Challenges During Power Outage Necessity of Reducing Carbon Emissions



Case Studies

Case Study 1: Reduction in Data Center Energy Spending by Adopting Immersion Cooling

Case Study 2: Better Per Rack Power Density and Scalability

Case Study 3: Improvement in Power Usage Effectiveness

Data Center Cooling Market, by Component



Data Center Cooling Market, Data Center Type

Mid-Sized Data Centers Wide Adoption by SMEs to Increase Demand

Enterprise Data Centers High Power Consumption Mandates Use of Efficient Cooling Solutions

Large Data Centers High Server Densities and Need for Optimum Cooling Solutions to Drive Demand



Data Center Cooling Market, End-use Industry

BFSI Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for Data Center Cooling in BFSI Segment

IT & Telecom Growing Demand for Efficient and Secure Data Centers to Drive Market

Research & Academic Increasing Demand for Innovative Cooling Solutions to Support Market

Government & Defense Government Initiatives Toward Digitalization to Increase Demand

Retail Increasing Focus by Retail Sector to Enhance IT Infrastructure to Support Market Growth

Energy Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable & Energy-Efficient Data Center Cooling Solutions to Drive Demand

Manufacturing Lower Operational Costs and Capital Expenditure to Drive Demand

Healthcare Growing Demand for Customized Data Solutions to Drive Market



Data Center Cooling Market, by Service

Consulting Need to Minimize Risk and Increase Revenue to Drive Demand

Installation & Deployment Increasing Adoption of Installation & Deployment Services Witnessed Worldwide

Maintenance & Support Downtime Risk Associated with Data Center Failure to Drive Adoption of Maintenance & Support Services



Data Center Cooling Market, by Solution

Air Conditioning Low Installation & Maintenance Costs to Drive Demand

Chilling Units Less Cost and Better Performance Characteristics to Increase Adoption

Cooling Towers Cost-Effective Cooling Solutions to Drive Demand

Economizer Systems Significant Energy Saving and Increasing Adoption by Large Data Centers to Support Growth

Liquid Cooling Systems High Efficiency Solutions to Drive Adoption

Control Systems Necessity to Monitor & Control Cooling Units in Data Centers Leading to Drive Demand



Data Center Cooling Market, by Type of Cooling

Room-based Cooling Various Constraints with Respect to Layout Design to Limit Growth

RoW/Rack-based Cooling Adoption in Large Data Centers to Drive Market



Competitive Landscape

Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Revenue Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Brand/Product Comparison

Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1), 2024

Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2024

Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

Competitive Scenario and Trends

Company Profiles

Key Players

Vertiv Group Corp.

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.

Submer

Asperitas

Coolit Systems

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

Iceotope Precision Liquid Cooling

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

Carrier

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Midas Immersion Cooling

Trane Technologies PLC

Munters

Liquidstack Holding B.V.

Chilldyne, Inc.

Dug Technology

Liquidcool Solutions

Stulz GmbH

Delta Power Solutions14.1.22.1 Business Overview

Modine Manufacturing Company

Boyd

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Flex Ltd.

Black Box

Alfa Laval

Other Players

Coolcentric

Asetek

Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd.

Nvent

Accelsius LLC

Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd.

Zutacore, Inc.

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.

