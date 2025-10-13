Data Center Cooling Market Forecast Report to 2032 | Leading Companies Paving the Path for Innovation in Data Center Cooling Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Control System), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center cooling market is projected to grow from USD 11.08 billion in 2025 to USD 24.19 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by factors including the need for improving efficiency in data centers and an increase in the number of data centers across various end-use industries, including IT & telecom, BFSI, government & defense, research & academic, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, energy, and other industries.
Installation and Deployment Segment's Market Share
The installation and deployment segment is anticipated to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period, propelled by the rising need for custom and energy-efficient cooling systems adapted to the evolving layout and operational demands of modern data centers. As data centers evolve, particularly hyperscale and colocation facilities, they require expert service providers to integrate advanced cooling technologies like liquid cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, and containment systems seamlessly.
The importance of the installation and deployment phase cannot be overstated, as it influences performance, uptime, and energy efficiency of cooling infrastructures. Besides setting up cooling units, it involves integrating them with power systems, environmental monitoring tools, and controls crucial for sustainability and compliance with green standards.
Liquid Cooling Systems' Market Position
Liquid cooling systems, another pivotal segment, are poised to secure the second largest share due to the surge in high-performance computing and AI applications, demanding advanced cooling for dense server architectures. Offering reduced energy consumption and superior thermal management, liquid cooling systems are becoming integral to high-density data centers.
Competitive Landscape
Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. (US), Submer (Spain), Asperitas (Netherlands), and COOLIT Systems (Canada) are some of the major players operating in the data center cooling market. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and agreements to increase their market share and business revenue.
Research Coverage:
The report defines, segments, and projects the data center cooling market based on data center type, type of cooling, service, solution, end-use industry, component, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It strategically profiles data center cooling manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies, as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, partnerships, and product launches, undertaken by them in the market.
The report provides insights on the following:
- Key Drivers and Constraints: This includes the urgent need to improve efficiency, a spike in data center numbers, and challenges such as significant capital investment needs.
- Innovation Insights: A focus on upcoming technologies and R&D activities in the market.
- Regional Market Analysis: Detailed analysis of lucrative markets across various regions.
- Market Diversification: Information on new products, emerging types, and untapped geographies.
- Comprehensive Competitive Assessment: A detailed assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings by major players including Carrier (US), Trane Technologies PLC (Ireland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), and more.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|300
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$11.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$24.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Need for Improving Efficiency in Data Centers
- Significant Growth in Number of Data Centers
- Restraints
- High Capital Investment
- Requirement of Specialized Infrastructure
- Opportunities
- Emergence of Liquid Cooling Technology
- Growing Requirement for Modular Data Center Cooling
- Development of Innovative Cooling Techniques
- Challenges
- Cooling Challenges During Power Outage
- Necessity of Reducing Carbon Emissions
Case Studies
- Case Study 1: Reduction in Data Center Energy Spending by Adopting Immersion Cooling
- Case Study 2: Better Per Rack Power Density and Scalability
- Case Study 3: Improvement in Power Usage Effectiveness
Data Center Cooling Market, by Component
Data Center Cooling Market, Data Center Type
- Mid-Sized Data Centers
- Wide Adoption by SMEs to Increase Demand
- Enterprise Data Centers
- High Power Consumption Mandates Use of Efficient Cooling Solutions
- Large Data Centers
- High Server Densities and Need for Optimum Cooling Solutions to Drive Demand
Data Center Cooling Market, End-use Industry
- BFSI
- Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for Data Center Cooling in BFSI Segment
- IT & Telecom
- Growing Demand for Efficient and Secure Data Centers to Drive Market
- Research & Academic
- Increasing Demand for Innovative Cooling Solutions to Support Market
- Government & Defense
- Government Initiatives Toward Digitalization to Increase Demand
- Retail
- Increasing Focus by Retail Sector to Enhance IT Infrastructure to Support Market Growth
- Energy
- Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable & Energy-Efficient Data Center Cooling Solutions to Drive Demand
- Manufacturing
- Lower Operational Costs and Capital Expenditure to Drive Demand
- Healthcare
- Growing Demand for Customized Data Solutions to Drive Market
Data Center Cooling Market, by Service
- Consulting
- Need to Minimize Risk and Increase Revenue to Drive Demand
- Installation & Deployment
- Increasing Adoption of Installation & Deployment Services Witnessed Worldwide
- Maintenance & Support
- Downtime Risk Associated with Data Center Failure to Drive Adoption of Maintenance & Support Services
Data Center Cooling Market, by Solution
- Air Conditioning
- Low Installation & Maintenance Costs to Drive Demand
- Chilling Units
- Less Cost and Better Performance Characteristics to Increase Adoption
- Cooling Towers
- Cost-Effective Cooling Solutions to Drive Demand
- Economizer Systems
- Significant Energy Saving and Increasing Adoption by Large Data Centers to Support Growth
- Liquid Cooling Systems
- High Efficiency Solutions to Drive Adoption
- Control Systems
- Necessity to Monitor & Control Cooling Units in Data Centers Leading to Drive Demand
Data Center Cooling Market, by Type of Cooling
- Room-based Cooling
- Various Constraints with Respect to Layout Design to Limit Growth
- RoW/Rack-based Cooling
- Adoption in Large Data Centers to Drive Market
Competitive Landscape
- Strategies Adopted by Key Players
- Revenue Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Brand/Product Comparison
- Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1), 2024
- Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2024
- Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
- Competitive Scenario and Trends
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Vertiv Group Corp.
- Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.
- Submer
- Asperitas
- Coolit Systems
- DCX Liquid Cooling Systems
- Iceotope Precision Liquid Cooling
- Schneider Electric
- Johnson Controls
- Carrier
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Midas Immersion Cooling
- Trane Technologies PLC
- Munters
- Liquidstack Holding B.V.
- Chilldyne, Inc.
- Dug Technology
- Liquidcool Solutions
- Stulz GmbH
- Delta Power Solutions14.1.22.1 Business Overview
- Modine Manufacturing Company
- Boyd
- Super Micro Computer, Inc.
- Flex Ltd.
- Black Box
- Alfa Laval
Other Players
- Coolcentric
- Asetek
- Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd.
- Nvent
- Accelsius LLC
- Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd.
- Zutacore, Inc.
- Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.
