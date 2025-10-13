Stardust Power Strengthens Construction Team with Ken Pitts

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kenneth Pitts, as Construction and Subcontracts Director, based in Houston, Texas.





In his role, Mr. Pitts will oversee the execution of major onsite projects at the Muskogee, Oklahoma refinery, managing construction operations and subcontract portfolios. His role is to ensure projects are delivered safely, on schedule, on budget, and within the technical parameters of engineered solutions. Reporting to the Project Director, Mr. Randall Harris, he will serve as the primary client representative for construction-related matters driving operational excellence across large-scale industrial initiatives. This appointment reaffirms the Company’s commitment to the Muskogee Project and marks meaningful progress toward commencing Phase 1 construction.

Mr. Pitts brings over 25 years of national and international experience leading complex projects in oil and gas, metals and mining, and the critical minerals sectors. He has successfully managed multinational teams, multimillion-dollar subcontract portfolios, and large-scale construction programs across North America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region, consistently achieving results on complex, high value projects.

“Ken’s extensive international experience in heavy industrial projects, particularly in oil and gas and critical minerals, aligns perfectly with Stardust Power’s next phase of major construction and commissioning,” said Randall Harris, Project Director. “As we continue to evolve from a development company to an operating company through the construction of the Muskogee refinery, his leadership in project planning, development, and subcontract management will be invaluable.”

Stardust Power has built a best-in-class owner’s team to deliver what will be among one of the largest lithium refineries in the United States. With decades of experience managing major energy and infrastructure projects, the team is well positioned to commence major construction in Muskogee.

Prior to joining Stardust Power, Mr. Pitts held senior leadership roles at Neom Company, Clough North America, IHI E&C International, Fluor Corporation, and CB&I, where he managed large-scale project delivery and subcontract execution globally. At NEOM, he led procurement and contracting for major infrastructure and luxury developments under the oversight of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. He is a registered Professional Civil Engineer with multiple certifications and holds both a BS and ME in Civil Engineering and Construction from the University of Florida.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate designed to bolster America’s energy security by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans, including but not limited to: whether or not the Company will be able to raise capital through the sale of securities or consummate the offering; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and prevailing market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

