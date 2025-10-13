Verifone Launches Commander Fleet to Simplify Fleet Card Processing

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce technologies, today announced the launch of Commander Fleet, a first-of-its-kind solution enabling existing Verifone customers to accept both WEX® and other leading commercial fleet (fuel) cards through a single POS integration.

Historically, operators have been forced to run separate hardware and POS systems for different fleet networks, driving up costs and complicating checkout. Commander Fleet consolidates fleet acceptance into one streamlined POS system, delivering significant operational efficiencies and a better experience for drivers.





By unifying fleet card processing, operators gain:

Lower total cost of ownership – One device for all fleet and consumer card payments. Eliminates duplicate hardware, licenses, and service contracts—delivering measurable, long-term savings.

– One device for all fleet and consumer card payments. Eliminates duplicate hardware, licenses, and service contracts—delivering measurable, long-term savings. Operational efficiency & faster throughput – A single, streamlined POS reduces toggling and checkout friction. Faster transactions move more trucks through the line and create more upsell opportunities.

– A single, streamlined POS reduces toggling and checkout friction. Faster transactions move more trucks through the line and create more upsell opportunities. Simplified training & higher productivity – One system for all transactions means shorter employee training times, fewer errors, and smoother operations at every register.

– One system for all transactions means shorter employee training times, fewer errors, and smoother operations at every register. Unified reporting & actionable insights – A single view of all WEX activity enables faster reconciliation, smarter staffing, and data-driven promotions.

– A single view of all WEX activity enables faster reconciliation, smarter staffing, and data-driven promotions. Future-ready flexibility – Built on the Commander platform for easy expansion as fleet networks evolve—protecting your investment for years to come.



“Commander Fleet gives retailers a seamless, cost-effective way to manage commercial fleet transactions,” said James Hervey, EVP, Head of Petro at Verifone. “By partnering with WEX and other leading providers of commercial fleet products, we’re cutting complexity, lowering costs, and creating a smoother experience for both operators and drivers.”

Powered by the trusted Verifone Commander platform, Commander Fleet supports heavy fleet, light fleet, and consumer transactions on one system, while meeting all required fleet-specific data capture needs, such as odometer readings. For unbranded sites, the solution integrates with Commander Payments, providing a complete payments package without added infrastructure.

The solution will be rolled out in North America. Convenience retailers and truck stops looking to enable this capability should reach out to their Verifone representative or visit https://www.verifone.com/en/us/commander-fleet.

About Verifone

Verifone is a leading global payments technology provider trusted by the world's top brands. Verifone powers the boundless payments grid, enabling distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. By combining a flexible platform, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise, Verifone eliminates payment complexity and expands what's possible across every payment channel. Each year, Verifone processes $8 trillion in transaction value across 165+ countries around the world helping businesses of all sizes to grow without limits. Learn more at: www.verifone.com and follow Verifone on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Verifone Media Contact

