Compass Lexecon Adds Antitrust and Finance Expertise with Two Senior Hires

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), today announced the appointments of Dr. Jeremy Verlinda as an Executive Vice President and Ahsan Kirmani as a Senior Vice President based in Washington, D.C.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jeremy and Ahsan to the firm,” said Compass Lexecon Chairman and President Daniel R. Fischel. “Their combined experience bolsters our deep roster of experts, immediately strengthens our client offerings and reinforces Compass Lexecon’s reputation as the gold standard for expert analysis and litigation support.”

The appointments of Dr. Verlinda and Mr. Kirmani continue Compass Lexecon’s growth and investment in its deep bench of antitrust and finance experts. The firm has added 19 academic experts in 2025, along with the appointments of Faten Sabry, Ron Laschever, Alexander White, Piyal Hyder, Erin Smith and William Hrycay.

Dr. Verlinda has more than 20 years of experience analyzing competition and consumer protection issues. In his role at Compass Lexecon, he will focus on advising clients and serving as an expert witness in high-profile merger reviews, monopolization disputes, cartel investigations and consumer protection cases across industries.

Before joining Compass Lexecon, Dr. Verlinda spent more than a decade at an economic consulting firm in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he spent eight years in the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division as a staff economist, where he investigated mergers and monopolization claims across the airline, energy, payments and consumer goods sectors.

Mr. Kirmani has more than a decade of experience leading large teams conducting complex economic and financial analyses. He has supported clients and experts through all phases of litigation, including at trial, and in regulatory proceedings. He has advised clients on cases in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, utilities, financial institutions, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, metals and mining, and consumer goods and retail, among others.

In his role at Compass Lexecon, Mr. Kirmani will focus on finance and securities cases, damages calculations, and merger and acquisition litigation and valuation issues.

Prior to joining Compass Lexecon, Mr. Kirmani was a Principal at an economic and financial consulting firm. Prior to that, he worked in private equity, where he focused on evaluating and executing transactions across multiple industries as well as developing operational and strategic initiatives for portfolio companies.

About Compass Lexecon

As a leading global economic consulting firm, Compass Lexecon has been involved in a broad spectrum of matters related to economics and finance – providing critical insight to its law firm, corporate, and government clients in legal and regulatory proceedings, strategic decisions, and public policy debates across all industries.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com.

