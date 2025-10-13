Global Agritech Market Outlook to 2030: Market to Expand Rapidly, Driven by Technological Advancements and Key Players Including Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, and Trimble

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agritech Market Outlook to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Agritech Market, valued at USD 24 billion in 2024, continues to experience significant growth due to technological advancements, the rising need for food security, and sustainable agriculture practices. The integration of IoT, AI, robotics, and big data analytics has revolutionized productivity and efficiency in farming, catering to the growing global population and evolving dietary preferences.

The market features a competitive landscape with key players such as Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, and Trimble Inc. These companies, alongside emerging startups, focus on advancing agricultural technologies to enhance productivity and sustainability.

Promising growth in the agritech market is driven by technological progress and increasing global food demands. Emerging trends in precision agriculture and smart farming are expected to redefine the market. Collaborative efforts between governments, the private sector, and research institutions will be vital in tackling challenges and unlocking growth opportunities.

Dominant players in the Agritech market include the United States, China, and India, attributed to their expansive agricultural sectors and investments in technological innovation. The U.S. leads with a focus on research and development, while China and India leverage vast arable land and government support to modernize agriculture.

The European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), with an annual budget of approximately EUR 60 billion, supports sustainable farming, competitiveness, and food security across EU member states, positively impacting the Agritech market.

Global Agritech Market Segmentation

By Technology: The market segments include precision agriculture, biotechnology and biochemical, and smart agriculture technologies. Precision agriculture dominates due to IoT devices, AI analytics, and data-driven decision-making, which optimize resource use and crop yields while minimizing environmental impact.

By Application: The market is divided into crop management, livestock management, and aquaculture. Crop management leads by deploying technologies to enhance crop yield and quality, driven by food security and sustainability priorities.

Global Agritech Market Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Food Security: By 2050, the global population is expected to reach 9.7 billion, necessitating a 70% increase in food production. The 2024 global food retail market, projected at over $12.5 trillion, mirrors rising consumer demand and spending. Global food imports are forecasted to hit a record $1.8 trillion, emphasizing the need for innovative agritech solutions worldwide.

Technological Advancements in Farming Practices: Precision agriculture adoption is steadily rising, with yield monitor usage climbing from 40% to 46%. These technologies optimize inputs and yields by treating soil zones uniquely, while IoT sensors and AI analytics facilitate real-time problem-solving in soil and crop management.

Rising Investment in Sustainable Agriculture: In India, sustainable agriculture investments grew by 11.4%, reaching USD 301 billion annually. Farmland REIT investments increased by 15%, highlighting public and private sector interest.

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment Costs: Significant initial capital for agritech solutions poses a barrier, particularly for small-scale farmers in developing areas. The high cost of precision agriculture technologies limits widespread adoption.

Regulatory Compliance and Standards: Navigating agricultural regulations presents operational challenges and cost burdens for agritech companies, stalling innovation and market entry, especially for emerging enterprises.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of E-commerce in Agriculture: The global e-commerce market for agricultural products is flourishing, with crop produce comprising over 47% of online sales. B2B platforms play a crucial role, capturing over half of the market share as internet and mobile accessibility enable market expansion and streamlined supply.

Adoption of IoT and AI in Farming: In 2024, over 60% of large-scale farms incorporated IoT sensors, enhancing precision irrigation and fertilization. AI-powered precision farming techniques improved resource efficiency and crop yields substantially, with connected agricultural devices expected to exceed 75 million globally by 2025.

