China Technical Textiles Industry Landscape Report 2025, Featuring Competitive Profiles for Shenghong Group, Weiqiao Textile Company, Jihua Group, Freudenberg & Vilene, and Hyosung Advanced Materials

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Industry Landscape - China Technical Textiles Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of one of the world's fastest-growing and most strategically important textile sectors.

With the market valued at USD 47.9 billion in 2022 and projected to surpass USD 106 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.4%, China has established itself as the global hub for technical textiles. Covering all 12 international TechTex segments - including nonwovens, industrial fabrics, geotextiles, MedTech, and smart textiles - the sector is driven by robust domestic demand, export competitiveness, and government-backed innovation.



China's technical textile ecosystem is uniquely integrated, spanning fiber R&D, advanced processing, and large-scale applications. The sector's growth trajectory is fueled by applications in healthcare, mobility, construction, defense, and environmental protection. Export value in H1 2024 reached USD 20.6 billion, with Vietnam and the U.S. among the fastest-growing markets, while imports of high-end fibers underscore opportunities for domestic innovation.



The report helps the reader gain a strategic view of the growth opportunities across China's integrated technical textile value chain. Understand government policies, incentives, and trade frameworks shaping the sector and anticipate sustainability and digitalization trends influencing global competitiveness. Support board-level strategy, and portfolio planning with actionable insights.



Key Topics Covered:



China Technical Textiles Industry - Sector Overview



Key Industry Trends

Technological upgrading and Industry 4.0 adoption

Rising domestic demand in healthcare, mobility, and construction

Export diversification to ASEAN, Middle East, and Belt & Road markets

Sustainability and adoption of recycled fibers and bio-based materials

Smart textiles and composites as emerging growth areas

Competitive Landscape - Key Industry Players

Shenghong Group

Weiqiao Textile Company

Jihua Group Corporation

Freudenberg & Vilene (JV)

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Sustainability and Digitalization Initiatives



Investments, M&A, and Partnerships



Government Strategies and Investments



Industry Growth Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ner8df

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.