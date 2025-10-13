Eco-Friendly Straws Market Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2025 | Government Bans on Plastic Propel Adoption of Biodegradable Straws

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco-Friendly Straws Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type, Material, and Geography" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eco-friendly straws market is on a significant growth trajectory, with projections estimating its size to reach an impressive US$ 20.81 billion by 2031, expanding from US$ 10.46 billion in 2024. This growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2025-2031, is fueled by heightened consumer awareness and environmental concerns leading to a decisive movement away from single-use plastics.

The increased social media presence and influence have amplified the shift towards sustainable alternatives. Consumers are progressively opting for eco-conscious products, spurred by the rising concern over plastic pollution in oceans and waterways. The market is buoyed by government regulations advocating for environmentally friendly products. Various regions have implemented stringent bans and restrictions on single-use plastics, specifically targeting plastic straws, encouraging businesses to adapt or innovate sustainable alternatives.

Countries worldwide are spearheading efforts to combat plastic pollution. France's ban on single-use plastic, effective from January 2022, aims at a comprehensive elimination by 2040. Similarly, Germany's enactment of a single-use plastic tax in January 2022 complements its ban on such items. Notably, late 2022 saw Canada enacting a federal ban targeting six major single-use plastic categories, including straws, as a part of its zero-waste initiative by 2030. Further east, China is positioned to reduce single-use plastics in food services by 30% come 2025, while India instituted a national ban on single-use plastics in July 2022. Such policies significantly encourage the uptake of eco-friendly options globally.

Eco-friendly straws, crafted from materials like bioplastics, bamboo, and bagasse, provide a sustainable alternative by decomposing without leaving harmful residues. Bamboo straws, for instance, biodegrade in about a year, while bagasse straws dissolve within months under natural conditions. These features showcase them as a preferred choice among consumers worldwide, emphasizing sustainability.

Leading players within this evolving market include Canubio, Kurma Descartaveis, Pixpel Embalagens Sustentaveis LTDA, Ecofactory, and EcoBiodegradavel, amongst others. These companies are advancing with innovative offerings at competitive prices, designed to satisfy growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Comprehensive research methodologies leveraging primary and secondary resources underpin the market's analysis. Industry engagement through primary interviews with key stakeholders has provided data validation and deeper insights.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 336 Forecast Period 2024 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2024 10.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2031 20.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global





