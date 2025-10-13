Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Records 62% Phase 6 Completion and $17.2M in Funding

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to build momentum as investor participation accelerates. The decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol has surpassed $17.2 million in total funding, with 62% of Phase 6 already sold out, signaling growing demand ahead of its planned launch. With a structured, transparent model and a clear development roadmap, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the most closely watched DeFi token launches of 2025.

Detailed Presale Breakdown

Mutuum Finance’s presale structure stands out in a market where many early-stage projects rely on vague timelines and unpredictable token allocations. The MUTM presale follows a fixed-stage pricing model designed to reward early participants with built-in appreciation at each phase.

The sale began in Phase 1 at $0.01 per token, offering early backers one of the lowest entry points in this cycle. Since then, the price has climbed to $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a 250% increase for initial participants. Each phase raises the price by approximately 20% once the allocation is sold out, providing investors with full transparency on pricing progression.

To date, over $17.2 million has been raised, more than 750 million tokens have been sold, and the investor base has expanded to over 16,900 holders. This growing participation reflects both retail and larger buyers taking positions as the project advances toward launch.

Phase 6 has now reached 62% completion, with Phase 7 set to lift the token price to $0.04. The final listing price is locked at $0.06, meaning Phase 6 participants are still securing their tokens at a significant discount to the launch valuation. This structured approach is a notable departure from the unpredictable pricing strategies seen in many other token launches, and it has been instrumental in sustaining momentum throughout the campaign.

Development Roadmap and X Statement

Mutuum Finance is not relying on token sales alone. The team recently confirmed via an official X statement that Version 1 (V1) of its decentralized lending and borrowing protocol is on track to launch on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

This initial deployment will feature all the essential building blocks of the platform, including liquidity pools, debt tokens, a liquidator bot, and support for ETH and USDT as the first assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral. This is a crucial step in aligning product development with token distribution, something that many presales fail to do.

By giving the community visibility into concrete milestones and introducing the testnet rollout, Mutuum Finance reduces reliance on speculation and provides investors with a clear, verifiable roadmap. This level of operational clarity has been one of the key reasons analysts are closely tracking MUTM’s progression through its later presale stages.

Security, Transparency and Community Engagement

Security has been a major focus for Mutuum Finance from the outset. The project underwent a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, which indicates a strong technical foundation and well-structured smart contract architecture.

To encourage independent testing, the team has also launched a $50,000 tiered bug bounty program, inviting external developers and security researchers to identify potential vulnerabilities ahead of mainnet deployment. This proactive approach not only strengthens protocol resilience but also signals the team’s commitment to transparency and best practices, qualities that are increasingly critical in the DeFi space.

Community engagement is another cornerstone of the presale strategy. A $100,000 giveaway campaign is currently underway, rewarding ten participants with $10,000 worth of MUTM each. Additionally, a Top-50 leaderboard tracks the largest contributors during the presale, granting bonus allocations to those who rank highly. This gamified structure has kept participation levels high throughout the sale, while a dashboard allows investors to track their holdings, monitor ROI potential, and follow the progression of each presale phase transparently.

Utility at the Core

While this article primarily focuses on presale data, it’s worth briefly outlining the utility that underpins Mutuum Finance. MUTM is an Ethereum-based DeFi lending and borrowing protocol that aims to tie token demand directly to platform activity.

The protocol features a dual-market structure that blends flexibility with risk management. In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market, major assets like ETH and USDT are supplied to shared liquidity pools, where lenders earn yield through variable interest rates while borrowers take overcollateralized loans against these assets, generating real economic activity within the system.

Meanwhile, the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) market supports riskier or lower-liquidity tokens such as DOGE or SHIB through isolated agreements between users, allowing the protocol to accommodate a wider range of assets without exposing its core liquidity pools to excessive volatility.

Borrowing operates through overcollateralization — for example, depositing $10,000 in ETH allows a user to borrow up to $7,500 in stablecoins at a 75% Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. Lenders receive mtTokens, ERC-20 tokens minted 1:1 to their deposits (e.g., depositing 10,000 USDT mints 10,000 mtUSDT), which automatically accrue yield over time. This structure provides a clear economic engine behind MUTM, giving analysts tangible fundamentals to assess rather than relying solely on speculative narratives.

Why These Milestones Matter

Mutuum Finance’s presale performance underscores a growing trend: investors are increasingly drawn to projects that combine clear tokenomics, real utility, and transparent development roadmaps.

With $17.2 million raised, 62% of Phase 6 completed, and a final listing price of $0.06 on the horizon, the project has entered a decisive stage. Its blend of technical progress, community engagement, and structured pricing distinguishes it from the many speculative token launches that dominate the early stages of bull cycles.

As Mutuum Finance approaches its next pricing milestone and prepares for testnet deployment in Q4 2025, it is solidifying its position as one of the most closely followed DeFi projects heading into the new year. The coming months will determine how this early traction translates into real on-chain adoption — but for now, the numbers and the roadmap are aligned.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.