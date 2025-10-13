Collegium to Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary with Nasdaq Opening Bell Ringing

STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that its management team will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on October 14, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET in celebration of its 10-year anniversary as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

“Since its inception, Collegium has remained dedicated to improving the lives of patients with serious medical conditions. That commitment has fueled both our growth and the impact we’ve made across the healthcare community,” said Vikram Karnani, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Having established ourselves as the leader in responsible pain management, we have recently expanded our focus. Our entry into neuropsychiatry—marked by the acquisition of Jornay PM® for ADHD—has meaningfully accelerated our growth trajectory. Today, Jornay PM is the fastest growing stimulant medicine for the treatment of ADHD—a milestone we celebrate with pride, especially during ADHD Awareness Month this October. Looking ahead, Collegium is well positioned to continue making a positive difference in the lives of the patients we serve. Our financial strength, track record of successful business development, and expertise in commercial execution give us confidence that Collegium’s most impactful chapters are still to come.”

A live stream of the Nasdaq opening bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business driven by Jornay PM®, a differentiated treatment for ADHD. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

