Bringing Halloween Magic to Life for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Sensory Sensitivities

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Halloween excitement begins, the sights, sounds and costumes that delight many children can often feel overwhelming for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). That is why Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, one of the nation’s leading pediatric therapy providers, is encouraging families and communities to think creatively about how to make the season delightful for all by providing practical ideas that can help children and families with ASD enjoy Halloween at their own pace.

With options like adaptive costumes, at-home DIY activities and sensory-friendly tools, there are many ways to make the spooky season fun for all! Some of these tips include:

Sensory Friendly Store-bought/DIY Costumes: There is a huge range of simple alternatives to uncomfortable, itchy and scratchy costumes. Instead, opt for themed pajamas, sports jerseys for a favorite athlete or easy DIY looks, like a flannel for a farmer or an eared headband for a cat. Parents can build excitement and comfort by doing trial runs before Halloween night!

Halloween at Home: The best way for your child to enjoy the Halloween season could be within the comfort of their own home. Some at-home activities can include movie marathons where you have the ability to control the noise and surrounding environment, candy "stations" set up in different rooms or pumpkin decorating with their favorite craft materials.

Create a Sensory-Safe Environment : For families who do venture out on Halloween, it could be useful to have noise-cancelling headphones, sunglasses or glow sticks to help reduce overwhelming sensory input. Parents can also take breaks in quiet spaces when needed to help their child reset and rejoin the fun at their own pace.

: For families who do venture out on Halloween, it could be useful to have noise-cancelling headphones, sunglasses or glow sticks to help reduce overwhelming sensory input. Parents can also take breaks in quiet spaces when needed to help their child reset and rejoin the fun at their own pace. Communicate with Neighbors: Letting neighbors know about a child’s needs in advance can help foster a less stressful experience. Many communities also use signals like blue trick-or-treat buckets or yard signs to show their support for children with ASD.

Hopebridge wants to remind families that celebrating Halloween does not need to be loud or overwhelming. “Every child’s needs are unique and what works for one may not work for another. The key is to prepare in advance, show patience and understanding, and focus on joy rather than perfection,” says Jana Sarno, chief clinical officer at Hopebridge. By implementing flexibility, creativity and compassion through new and fun activities, Halloween can become an exciting time for all children.

To learn more about additional recommendations and advice, Hopebridge is happy to connect you with a subject matter expert. Hopebridge has also created a downloadable Halloween guide that you can view here as you prepare for the holiday.

