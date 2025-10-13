LGI Homes Announces Rivenwick Village: A New Community Offering Townhome Living in Ramsey, MN

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the opening of its newest community, Rivenwick Village, located in Ramsey, Minnesota. Nestled northwest of Minneapolis, this community of brand-new townhomes offers homebuyers an affordable, low-maintenance option in a highly desirable location adjacent to the Mississippi River.

“We are thrilled to introduce Rivenwick Village to the city of Ramsey,” said Johnathan Welch, Vice President of Operations at LGI Homes. “Ramsey is a vibrant and growing community that offers the perfect balance of natural beauty, strong schools, and convenient access to the Twin Cities. We are excited to provide new homeowners with high-quality, thoughtfully designed townhomes and to be part of the city’s continued growth and success.”

Located near US-10 and MN-169, Rivenwick Village offers residents quick access to major employers, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. Nearby destinations such as Rivers’ Bend Park and Anoka Nature Preserve provide abundant opportunities for hiking, biking, and family fun. With downtown Minneapolis just a short drive away, homeowners will enjoy the perfect balance of suburban comfort and city convenience.

LGI will be building 27 units that showcase three different floor plans. Home shoppers may choose from a selection of two-story townhomes, all with attached two-car garages, chef-ready kitchens, and an upstairs game room or loft. Floor plans range in size from three to four bedrooms, all with two-and-a-half bathrooms, making this community an excellent fit for families, professionals, and first-time buyers alike.

Every home in the community comes complete with LGI’s signature CompleteHome™ package, which includes a suite of impressive upgrades at no additional cost. From energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances and granite countertops to luxury vinyl plank flooring and designer light fixtures, Rivenwick Village homes are built with lasting value in mind.

With homes starting in the mid-$300s, Rivenwick Village delivers an unbeatable value in the greater Minneapolis area. To learn more about available homes and schedule a private tour, please call (877) 968-3780 ext. 1230 or visit LGIHomes.com/RivenwickTownhomes.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

