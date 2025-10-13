Big Sky Medical Expands North Texas Presence with the Acquisition of Hillcrest Medical Park in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Medical is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hillcrest Medical Park, a premier medical outpatient facility located in Frisco, Texas. This strategic acquisition strengthens the firm’s nationwide healthcare real estate portfolio and reinforces its ongoing focus on expanding across key markets with strong demographic and economic fundamentals.

Located in one of the fastest-growing communities in North Texas, Hillcrest Medical Park totals 31,661 square feet and features a strong mix of established medical tenants. The property sits within Collin County, one of Texas’s most dynamic and economically vibrant regions, creating a robust environment for healthcare demand and sustained tenant growth. With move-in-ready second-generation medical space available, the asset offers an immediate opportunity for new practices to establish or expand within a thriving healthcare corridor

Frisco continues to demonstrate exceptional growth, with its population increasing by approximately 27 percent over the past five years, making it one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States. This dynamic growth, combined with a strong medical ecosystem and diversified economy, positions Hillcrest Medical Park as a high-performing asset in a core healthcare market

“Our team is excited to add Hillcrest Medical Park to the Big Sky portfolio. The in-fill location within one of the strongest submarkets in the country as well as the established tenant roster attracted us to the opportunity and thanks to great efforts on all sides, we were happy to get this one closed,” said Chris Morgan, Director of Acquisitions at Big Sky Medical.

“We are pleased to add Hillcrest Medical Park to our growing portfolio of high-quality healthcare property. This acquisition marks our commitment to expanding Big Sky’s presence in North Texas,” said Harrison Horowitz, Managing Director at Big Sky Medical.

This acquisition reflects Big Sky Medical’s disciplined and data-driven approach to healthcare real estate investment. Leveraging deep industry expertise and established relationships, the firm continues to identify assets that offer stable cash flow, value-add potential, and long-term growth across its expanding footprint in key MSAs throughout the country.

Big Sky Medical specializes in strategic healthcare real estate acquisitions and property management. The firm’s disciplined approach focuses on high-quality properties and long-term value creation, leveraging extensive industry expertise and established relationships to identify premium investment opportunities. With 3.2 million square feet of property under management, the diverse portfolio includes medical outpatient buildings and specialized healthcare facilities across key MSAs nationwide.

