Hyphastructure Unveils World's First Distributed Edge Cloud Network Built for Physical AI, Powered by Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators

Charlottesville, VA, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyphastructure today announced the launch of the world’s first distributed Edge Cloud Network purpose-built for physical AI, redefining the possibilities of ultra-low-latency, high-performance computing at the edge. This groundbreaking platform places data center-grade infrastructure directly where data is generated—at the physical edge—delivering AI inference latency under 10 milliseconds across a network of distributed local nodes.

This sub-10ms latency unlocks critical real-time applications across industries, including autonomous robotics, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and smart city infrastructure, use cases where every millisecond counts.

Hyphastructure’s unified edge platform will integrate Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators, software-defined networking, and bare-metal virtualization. This architecture is designed to give enterprises unprecedented agility in deploying and managing complex AI models directly at the edge.

Key Customer Benefits Include:

Lightning-Fast AI Deployment: With a fully integrated stack, enterprises can move from model development to real-world deployment in hours—not weeks.

Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Intel Gaudi 3-based infrastructure offers up to 40% lower TCO compared to traditional GPU-based systems, as validated by independent benchmarks.

Seamless Orchestration at Scale: The platform’s software-defined networking and virtualization allow for dynamic scaling and management of AI workloads across distributed nodes—without sacrificing performance.

Real-Time Decision Making: By processing data locally at the edge, the Hyphastructure network eliminates the latency and bandwidth constraints of centralized cloud systems, enabling real-time insights and actions.

Hyphastructure supports several breakthrough use cases across diverse industries. For smart cities, it delivers the first edge-based architecture capable of coordinating traffic, crime, and emergency services across urban areas. In smart retail, it enables real-time shelf monitoring and personalized offers at the edge without relying on on-premises resources. For autonomous systems and robotics, it is the first decentralized platform to support collision-avoidance inference through V2V networks, a capability critical for next-generation vehicles, robotics and drones. Additionally, in gaming and interactive media, Hyphastructure powers the first sub-10ms edge compute service, powering immersive AR/VR experiences that cannot tolerate the latency of centralized cloud systems.

“Hyphastructure delivers the infrastructure layer AI-powered industries have been waiting for,” said Michael Huerta, CEO of Hyphastructure. “By moving inference to the edge, we’re removing latency barriers and opening the door to transformative applications from tele-surgery to robotics that were impossible before.”

Michael Huerta will announce Hyphastructure tomorrow, October 14, on stage at the Network X conference in Paris.

For demos and pilot programs, visit www.hyphastructure.com.

About Hyphastructure

Hyphastructure is the first edge cloud company purpose-built for AI inference. Through a distributed network of GPU-powered nodes and an advanced software stack, Hyphastructure delivers ultra-low-latency, high-performance inference for real-time applications across industries. From retail and robotics to healthcare and gaming, Hyphastructure is pioneering the future of distributed intelligence. Learn more at www.hyphastructure.com.

Trademarks: Intel and Gaudi are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.