Enphase Energy Expands Virtual Power Plant Support Across Europe

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced expanded support for virtual power plants (VPPs) across Europe. Enphase products now enable advanced energy market steering smart grid features like one-minute data streaming, instant alerts for VPP events and system maintenance, and home solar curtailment to support grid constraints. Enphase is also expanding its support for controlling heat pumps and electric vehicle (EV) chargers through expanded partnerships with leading energy providers.

Over the past year, Enphase has rapidly scaled its VPP presence across Europe, with participating system deployments growing by more than tenfold. Thousands of homes in countries like the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), and Belgium are now connecting their Enphase® Energy Systems with IQ® Batteries to smart tariff programs, providing greater grid flexibility while unlocking new value for energy consumers. Enphase is now expanding its VPP support with new features in top European markets:

One-minute data streaming. Enphase now offers real-time, push-based telemetry updates every minute for eligible systems, where partners can subscribe to the data streams, reducing latency compared to traditional pull-based APIs. This feature provides grid services partners with detailed energy and power data – including solar production, consumption, battery status, and grid import/export – enabling faster, smarter participation in energy markets. The feature is available as an add-on for a monthly fee per site.

On-demand data for VPP events and system maintenance. Enphase now supports on-demand access to data for system and device errors, enabling partners to pull data and address issues quickly and efficiently. This allows faster response times, better customer service, and enhanced internal monitoring and analytics systems.

Home solar curtailment to support grid constraints. Enphase now enables partners to remotely limit or pause solar production through the VPP API, helping stabilize the grid during periods of excess generation or negative electricity prices. This capability is already in use across parts of Europe, including the Netherlands and Belgium.

Integrated control of heat pumps and EV chargers. Enphase now enables VPP partners to remotely manage major household loads – including EV chargers and heat pumps – through the VPP API when paired with the Enphase IQ® Energy Router. This integration helps shift energy use to times when renewable supply is abundant or grid demand is low.

“By connecting Enphase devices to Kraken, we can manage millions of customer assets like solar, batteries, and EVs in real time, turning everyday technology into a powerful force for the grid,” said Wren White, general manager of residential flexibility at Kraken, the global operating system managing the world's largest VPP of residential assets. “With smarter control and instant data, we can move at grid-speed, deliver greater value to customers, and accelerate the shift to a cleaner, more affordable energy future.”

“More and more of our customers want solar systems that work harder and smarter for them and the grid,” said Maarten Kuchen, lead operations at NextEnergy, a supplier of dynamic energy and grid-steering of home batteries in the Netherlands. “Enphase’s VPP tools, like real-time data streaming and solar curtailment, are giving us new ways to design smarter, more future-ready steering systems.”

“Since the beginning of our strategic partnership with Enphase, we have been working intensively on a reliable steering function for flexumers with Enphase installations,” said Sebastian Mahlow, managing director at ison GmbH, a smart energy software provider in Germany. “The intelligence behind the battery management system is self-learning and fully automated. Flexumers will benefit from this without having to compromise on comfort.”

“AI from ison combined with the strong Enphase-API plays a key role for LichtBlick,” said Eduard Gerloff, director of B2C at LichtBlick, a leading energy provider in Germany. “The AI learns and predicts the individual behavior of the system which allows us to turn all installed flexumer devices into a virtual power plant. The new price-driven battery charging function is already available to all LichtBlick customers with an Enphase battery and a dynamic LichtBlick tariff.”

“Virtual power plants are critical to building a resilient, flexible energy future,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to support our partners with the advanced tools they need — from one-minute telemetry and instant notifications to load control of heat pumps and EVs — so they can optimize energy use, support the grid, and unlock more value for their customers.”

Homeowners with IQ® Battery 5Ps and Enphase’s advanced home energy management software can enroll in VPP programs with select energy providers in Europe. For more information about Enphase’s advanced energy management offerings, see announcements for Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, and Belgium. Enphase expects to continue expanding its VPP offering into more markets throughout Europe this year.

