Abacus Global Management Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today announced its participation in the following upcoming industry and investor conferences.

The Company will attend ABS East 2025, taking place October 20–22, 2025, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami, Florida. Members of the Abacus leadership team, including Chief Capital Officer Elena Plesco, will participate in one-on-one and small-group investor meetings throughout the conference.

The Company will also participate in the Piper Sandler Financial Services Conference, being held November 10–12, 2025, at the LJW Marriot Turnberry Resort, in Miami, Florida. Abacus’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Jackson will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and will be accompanied by Chief Financial Officer Bill McCauley and Chief Capital Officer Elena Plesco.

To request a meeting with Abacus management at either conference, please contact your ABS East or Piper Sandler representative, or email the Company’s Investor Relations team at ir@abacusgm.com .

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit abacusgm.com .

Contacts :

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs rob@abacusgm.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716