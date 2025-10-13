Auron Therapeutics to Participate in the 8th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Summit

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting cell-state plasticity to improve patient outcomes in oncology and inflammatory disease, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in the 8th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) & Induced Proximity Summit, taking place October 27-30, 2025 in Boston, MA.

Auron’s participation will feature an executive panel on the clinical landscape and differentiation of TPD candidates and strategic priorities to accelerate development. The company will also present on AUTX-703, a selective degrader of KAT2A/B, highlighting its discovery path, robust preclinical data across in vivo and cell-based models, and its mechanism-driven selectivity with potential to modulate transcriptional programs central to cancer pathogenesis. The Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating AUTX-703 in patients with advanced hematologic malignancies (NCT06846606) is ongoing.

Panel Participation:

Panel Title: “How Can TPD Differentiate Itself in a Maturing Market of Targeted Drugs & Become the Standard of Care”

Panel Title: "How Can TPD Differentiate Itself in a Maturing Market of Targeted Drugs & Become the Standard of Care"
Speaker: Kate Yen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET



Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: “Advancing AUTX-703 as a First-in-Class, Potent, Selective & Orally Bioavailable Degrader of the Epigenetic Regulator KAT2A/B”

Presentation Title: "Advancing AUTX-703 as a First-in-Class, Potent, Selective & Orally Bioavailable Degrader of the Epigenetic Regulator KAT2A/B"
Speaker: David Millan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET

Track: Track C: Translational & Clinical Development

About AUTX-703

AUTX-703 is a first-in-class, oral KAT2A/B degrader, being developed for the treatment of multiple tumor types. Leveraging its AURIGIN™ platform, the Company identified KAT2A/B as a key driver of cell plasticity and disease. KAT2A/B are lysine acetyltransferases that epigenetically reprogram cells to a more proliferative and plastic cell state to drive disease. Auron has validated the target in several disease models including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC). AUTX-703 has cleared two INDs and is in a Phase 1 study in relapsed / refractory (r/r) AML and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). In addition, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to AUTX-703 for the treatment of r/r AML.

About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a platform-powered, product-driven company targeting cell-state plasticity to improve patient outcomes in oncology and inflammatory disease. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare cell states and identify novel drug targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection, ultimately accelerating the development of effective and durable therapies. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of targeted therapies, led by a first-in-class, oral KAT2A/B degrader, AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit aurontx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Renee Leck

THRUST Strategic Communications

renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Carly Scaduto

THRUST Strategic Communications

carly@thrustsc.com