ASP Isotopes Provides Business Updates

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today provided a business development update, including a supply agreement for the largest quantity of enriched silicon-28 received by the Company to date and a strategic acquisition of a radiopharmacy in the United States to complement and expand the operations of PET Labs Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd (“PET Labs”), the Company’s South African radiopharmaceutical operations company, dedicated to nuclear medicine and the science of radiopharmaceutical production.

1.) The Company has entered into a supply contract with a U.S.-based customer for enriched silicon-28, with deliveries expected during Q1 2026. This represents the Company’s largest silicon-28 contract to date.

2.) The Company has acquired an independent radiopharmacy located in Florida, United States. This acquisition is in furtherance of the Company’s strategy to expand PET Labs’ nuclear medicine business and represents PET Labs’ first expansion outside South Africa. This acquisition aligns with PET Labs' strategy to build a vertically integrated supply chain, manufacturing and distribution system for the delivery of radiopharmaceutical products. This acquisition is expected to be accretive to 2026 revenues, EBITDA and EPS.

Enriched Silicon-28: Enabling the Quantum Future

In September 2025, the Company entered into a supply contract with a U.S.-based customer for enriched silicon-28, with deliveries expected during Q1 2026. This represents the Company’s largest silicon-28 contract to date.

Isotopically pure silicon-28 is a key material in the development of solid-state quantum computing and advanced semiconductor architectures. By removing the nuclear spin noise present in natural silicon, enriched silicon-28 provides a pristine environment for qubits, dramatically improving coherence times and overall device performance. This unique material advantage is critical for building scalable, fault-tolerant quantum processors that can operate reliably at industrial scale.

As global investment in quantum computing and advanced electronics accelerates, demand for high-purity silicon-28 continues to grow. The ability to supply this material at commercial scale marks an important step toward establishing a robust and diversified supply chain for the next generation of computing technologies.

Viktor Petkov, Chief Commercial Officer of ASP Isotopes, commented: “This significant customer order for silicon-28 underscores how our Electronic Gases strategy is gaining real traction across multiple end markets. Enriched silicon is emerging as a cornerstone material not only for quantum computing but also for high-precision semiconductor and photonics applications. Our goal is to become the world’s most reliable supplier of enriched silane and other isotopically pure gases — a foundation for the technologies driving the next industrial revolution. The scale and sophistication of demand we are seeing confirm that this is rapidly becoming one of the most dynamic sectors in advanced materials.”

PET Labs – Expanding Globally in a Growing RadioPharmacy Market

In October 2025, the Company acquired an independent radiopharmacy in Florida, United States, to complement and expand the operations of PET Labs (the Company’s South African radiopharmaceutical operations company, dedicated to nuclear medicine and the science of radiopharmaceutical production). The Florida radiopharmacy currently offers only SPECT services and with PET Labs’ expertise, the Company expects to start offering PET services from 2027 onwards. These additional services are expected to grow revenues and profits in future years. This small acquisition is expected to be accretive to revenues, EBITDA and EPS during 2026.

The Company has a strategy to further expand PET Labs’ business and activities in the United States and other jurisdictions to meet the increasing demand for radiodiagnostics and radiotherapeutics. PET Labs has recently signed an additional non-binding term sheet for an additional acquisition in the United States and is in discussions with multiple independent radiopharmacies in different jurisdictions for acquisition opportunities. PET Labs aims to build a radiopharmacy network that is vertically integrated with the capabilities to produce the stable isotopes that are subsequently used for the production of radioisotopes. The Company believes that this will provide PET Labs with a significant competitive advantage over its competition.

Dr Gerdus Kemp, CEO of PET Labs commented “This acquisition marks the first important step in the planned expansion of PET Labs outside South Africa. Over the next several years we expect to grow PET Labs with both brownfield expansions such as this, as well as greenfield expansions, with the goal to ultimately turn PET Labs into a global leader in the production of radioisotopes to treat many forms of oncology.”

PET Labs looks forward to providing access to investors at its South African facilities during the Company’s upcoming Investor Access Event (November 12- 13, 2025). During the event, PET Labs will also provide greater detail on its growth strategy, as well as providing further information on its four biotechnology assets that have been developed from first principles in South Africa that are expected to enter Phase I human clinical trials in South Africa during 2026 for various difficult to treat oncology indications.

Inducement Award

In connection with commencing employment with Quantum Leap Energy LLC, a new non-executive employee of ASP Isotopes Inc. was granted an award of restricted stock covering an aggregate of 30,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The shares of restricted stock will vest, based on continued service to ASP Isotopes Inc. or Quantum Leap Energy LLC, in eight equal semi-annual installments over a four-year period. The restricted stock award was approved by the Board of Directors and was granted under the Company’s 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan as an employment inducement award in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is an advanced materials company dedicated to developing technology and processes to produce isotopes in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”), for the production of all isotopes. The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

